Affinity Federal Credit Union Increases SmartStart Savings Rate to 3.50%

BASKING RIDGE, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Affinity Federal Credit Union (“Affinity”) recently announced the increase of its SmartStart savings rates from 2.00% to 3.50% annual percentage yield (“APY”) on the first $5,000 and from 0.35% to 1.00% APY on all balances above $5,000. The new rate increase, which is 34 times higher than the national average, provides Affinity members a way to maximize their earning potential on their savings compared to traditional bank averages.

Affinity launched its SmartStart savings accounts in 2020, unique for its inverted interest structure that encourages its members to get started on their savings journey with no minimum balance, no monthly maintenance fees, and allows for easy access to funds when needed with no limitations on transfers and withdrawals.

“At Affinity, we are embracing the rising rate environment and continuing to provide our members with a way to build up their savings potential and increase their long-term financial wellbeing as a result,” said Jacqui Kearns, Chief Brand Officer of Affinity Federal Credit Union.

These changes are both effective August 12, 2022. To learn more, visit www.affinityfcu.com.

1 Source: NCUA.gov. Using the “Credit Union and Corporate Call Report Data” found here: https://www.ncua.gov/analysis/credit-union-corporate-call-report-data

About Affinity Federal Credit Union

Affinity Federal Credit Union is a full-service financial institution, member-owned and community-focused, with a mission to nurture your financial wellbeing. With more than 20 branches across the tri-state area, Affinity is the largest credit union headquartered in the state of New Jersey, proudly ranking in the top 2% of all credit unions in terms of asset size1. The Affinity difference is about people helping people on a deeper level and understanding what YOU need to make your unique dreams a reality. For more information, please visit www.affinityfcu.com.