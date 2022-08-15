A New Chapter in IT Services: Lenovo PCCW Solutions Starts First Day of Operation as a New Company

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today marks the first day of operation for Lenovo PCCW Solutions Limited1, the new strategic partnership between Lenovo Group (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) and PCCW (HKSE: 0008) set to capitalize on the estimated US$320 billion Asia IT services market.

The new company provides one-stop customer solutions that integrate IT services, devices, and digital infrastructure, and empowers clients to transform their businesses and operations with technology – from managing complex integrations to enhancing competitiveness with innovative applications.

Through the partnership, the company benefits from Lenovo’s global footprint in more than 180 markets, broad portfolio of end-to-end solutions, solid pedigree in innovation, and strong go-to-market and delivery capabilities.

Ken Wong, Executive Vice President of Lenovo and President of Lenovo Solutions and Services Group, said, “The partnership marks an important milestone in Lenovo’s service-led transformation journey since the formation of our Solutions and Services Group, as it bolsters the company’s capabilities to drive leadership in IT solutions. The synergy of capabilities and talents across the two organizations will help the new company grow in reach and competitiveness in markets across the Asia Pacific region.”

PCCW Solutions has been ranked number one in Systems Integration and Custom Application Development in Hong Kong SAR by IDC for eight consecutive years since 20142. The new company builds upon PCCW Solutions’ track record as one of the region’s leading IT services providers. The 4,000-strong IT professionals will continue to partner closely with our customers to help them succeed in a more complex and rapidly evolving technology landscape.

Jerry Li, CEO of Lenovo PCCW Solutions, said, “This strategic partnership is a unique opportunity to accelerate the growth of our IT solutions business in the region. The new company, Lenovo PCCW Solutions, enables our customers to call upon a diverse wealth of skills, expertise, and go-to-market capabilities across Lenovo Solutions and Services Group. We are excited to embark on this growth journey, which enables us to expand our skillset, footprint, and solutions portfolio. With the combined strengths of our highly skilled talent, we look forward to contributing further to smart city development in the region.”

Market data estimates the Asia IT services market to be worth approximately US$320 billion in 2022, with expected growth at a CAGR of more than 10% to exceed US$470 billion by 2026. Lenovo PCCW Solutions is uniquely positioned to capture the growth opportunities in the market.

About Lenovo PCCW Solutions Limited

Lenovo PCCW Solutions is a leading technology solutions powerhouse in Asia Pacific. A strategic partnership formed between Lenovo and PCCW in August 2022, the company offers market-leading solutions to help organizations transform their operations, increase competitiveness, and enhance innovation through technology. Its wide range of technology solutions and service offerings include system integration, application development and operation, IT outsourcing, managed services, digital solutions, and technical services. To find out more about Lenovo PCCW Solutions, please visit www.pccwsolutions.com.

1 The company was previously referred to as “PCCW Lenovo Technology Solutions” in the 14 June 2022 filing with Hong Kong Stock Exchange. https://news.lenovo.com/pressroom/press-releases/lenovo-and-pccw-partnership/

2 https://www.pccwsolutions.com/site/en/news-entry/20220518/