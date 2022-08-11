International Cannabis Brand Cookies Opens Its First Florida-Based Dispensary in Miami

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cookies today announced its much-anticipated debut in Florida’s medical cannabis market with the opening of Cookies Miami, the brand’s 52nd dispensary, in a location convenient to the airport and downtown. The new 3,100 square-foot location will host a unique menu featuring Cookies’ highly sought after genetics and custom Cookies SF local reserve merchandise.

“The amount of love and hype around our first opening in Florida is overwhelming; I haven’t felt this kind of energy in a while,” said Berner, Co-Founder and CEO of Cookies. “We really took our time to dial in the quality of our flower and extracts, and I couldn’t be prouder of the product we are releasing to the market on Saturday.”

Since establishing a medical cannabis program in 2016, the Sunshine State has rapidly grown into one of the nation’s largest medical cannabis markets with more than 740,000 registered patients, according to the Office of Medical Marijuana Use (OMMU).

Last year alone, Florida saw a 22% increase in sales and a boost to its cannabis workforce with over 25,000 full-time jobs. Cookies is looking forward to contributing to this growth by employing nearly 50 OMMU-approved team members across field and cultivation positions upon the store’s opening.

To celebrate the grand opening on Saturday, Aug. 13, Cookies will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at 8:45 a.m., followed by a meet-and-greet with Berner at 9 a.m. If over 18 years of age and interested in attending, please sign up and be prepared to provide a valid medical cannabis registry card upon arrival.

Cookies Miami is located at 8303 SW 40th St. (Bird Road) and open seven days a week—9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. Learn more at cookies.co.

About Cookies

Cookies, founded in 2010 by Billboard-charting rapper and entrepreneur Berner and Bay Area breeder and cultivator Jai, is the most globally recognized cannabis company in the world. Cookies values the power of the plant and focuses on creating game-changing genetics. The company offers a collection of over 70 proprietary cannabis cultivars and more than 2,000 products. Cookies also actively works to enrich communities disproportionately impacted by the War on Drugs through advocacy and social equity initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, the company opened its first retail store in 2018 in Los Angeles, and has since expanded to over 50 retail locations in 17 markets across 5 countries. Cookies was named one of America’s Hottest Brands of 2021 by AdAge, the first cannabis brand to ever receive this accolade. To learn more about Cookies, visit cookies.co, and to learn more about Cookies CBD, visit shop.cookies.co.