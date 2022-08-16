Mann Eye Institute Selects ModMed’s All-in-One Software Solution for All Practices and New State-of-the-Art Ophthalmology Institute

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--When Mann Eye Institute of Texas sought to expand its operations and create a national hub for ophthalmology innovation, it chose all-in-one software solutions from practice technology leader ModMed®, designed to boost its efficiency and elevate the experience of its physicians, staff and patients.

Mann Eye Institute, with 40 providers across 15 locations in Houston and three in Austin, selected ModMed software designed for ophthalmologists by ophthalmologists — including the award-winning EMA® electronic health records system, Practice Management system, Premium Patient Connect, ModMed Pay payment processing solution and Analytics software.

“We really strive to be on the cutting edge of technology in ophthalmology. What we're trying to offer is a high-tech, high-quality experience, and that goes throughout the entire patient journey,” says Guido Piquet, chief operating officer at Mann Eye Institute.

Mann Eye Institute searched for the best solution for its practice and decided to go with ModMed.

“ModMed is a forward-thinking organization like we are. It is going in the same direction that we're trying to go — really trying to invest and just do things better,” Piquet says.

Everything’s Bigger in Texas

Mann Eye Institute just moved into a new facility at 5115 Fannin Street in the Museo District of downtown Houston, adjacent to the Texas Medical Center campus.

The institute occupies the entire top floor of a 10-story building. The 40,000 square foot space features a Lasik facility, an ambulatory surgery center and a large clinic with fully equipped exam and procedure suites.

“We want this to be the premier ophthalmology institute in the nation, attracting people from all over seeking world-class care,” Piquet says.

The facility also features a research, training and development area to help Mann Eye Institute stay on the leading edge of new advances in the field of ophthalmology.

Aiming for Greater Efficiency

The ModMed suite of software solutions can boost patient convenience as well. For example, the ability to keep patients' “cards on file,” pay the copay and schedule their next visit on an iPad in the exam room can help to streamline the checkout experience.

Piquet notes that achieving this greater efficiency means Mann Eye Institute can provide high-quality care for more patients. This also allows the practice to continue to thrive even as reimbursement rates continue to fall for ophthalmology.

“Our goal is to approach it as high-tech as possible,” Piquet says. Physicians and office technicians also will use an iPad to get continuous access to data as they move around the practice. “That will allow them to focus more on our patients.”

Specific Advantages

Mann Eye Institute expects to save considerable time with ModMed software protocols. “A lot of what we do in ophthalmology is very repetitive from a documentation standpoint,” Piquet says. “The ability for providers to set up common protocols and then populate them during the exam will also increase efficiency. Our providers liked this feature when they saw it.”

Mann Eye Institute also chose ModMed Pay to help it transform its accounts payable, accounts receivable and collection process.

The benefits of the ModMed all-in-one system include integrated systems designed to communicate seamlessly, thereby streamlining daily workflows. But another advantage is reducing the number of third-party vendors with access to practice data, Piquet says. Going with one vendor instead of seven reduces the complexity and helps to optimize security. “We gain more control and visibility of our data.”

About ModMed

ModMed is transforming healthcare by placing doctors and patients at the center of care through an intelligent, specialty-specific cloud platform. With our electronic health records (EHR) and practice management (PM) systems, and our revenue cycle management (RCM) services, our all-in-one solution empowers specialty medical practices by providing clinical, financial and operational software solutions. Our staff physicians help to develop products and services for allergy, dermatology, gastroenterology, OBGYN, ophthalmology, orthopedics, otolaryngology, pain management, plastic surgery, podiatry and urology practices, as well as ambulatory surgery centers. For more information, visit modmed.com. Connect with ModMed via its blog, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

About Mann Eye Institute

Since 1977, Mann Eye Institute has been helping Texans See Life Better. Generations of families have trusted it with their vision. From designer eyewear and comprehensive eye care to Advanced LASIK, modern cataract surgery, Active Life Lenses, management of eye disease and the latest in dry eye treatment options, Mann Eye Institute is a trusted resource for all things eyes. For more information, call Mann Eye Institute at 800.MY.VISION (698-4746) or visit them online.