LeadSquared Establishes Oceania Headquarters From Melbourne, Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LeadSquared, a Bengaluru-based leader of end-to-end sales, marketing, and onboarding automation solutions, is pleased to announce the opening of a new office in Melbourne, Australia. "We are excited to be expanding into Australia and New Zealand with great support from the Victorian government. As we expand internationally, Melbourne’s innovation culture, technology infrastructure, and talent will play a key role in supporting our efforts, not just from a market expansion perspective in the Oceania and APAC region, but also in leading our Go-to-market training efforts globally," shared Raghvendra Tripathi, SVP – APAC, LeadSquared.

The LeadSquared platform is a purpose-built sales and marketing automation suite that enables connected experiences. Through its various modules of Sales Execution, Marketing Automation, Field Force Automation, and Customer Portals, LeadSquared makes efficiency the focus of every customer interaction, turning prospects into advocates.

Supported by initiatives from the Victorian government, Australia is set to become a Global Hub for all go-to-market training needs for the company. This office launch news comes on the heels of a momentous year for the company, including that it raised AUD $220 million in its series C, pushing its valuation past AUD $1.3 billion.

"Our foray into Oceania through Australia is a beginning of great happenings for our clients in the region, and as we partner with the community, we also hope to take our learnings to other teams and customers globally," stated Roheet Tauro, VP & Regional Head Oceania, LeadSquared.

As part of its launch, and being a platform of choice for the world’s fastest growing EdTechs, LeadSquared has also partnered with EduGrowth, Australia’s education technology and innovation industry hub.

Welcoming the opening of the LeadSquared office in Oceania, Tim Pallas, Treasurer and Minister for Economic Development, Department of Treasury, and Finance Victoria, said, "The arrival of LeadSquared shows that Victoria is an attractive investment destination for companies looking to expand and grow in the Oceania and APAC region. This is a boost to Victoria's position as one of the leaders in the tech sector, as it builds on our tech capabilities, expands the ecosystem, and supports companies on their end-to-end sales and marketing journeys."

To know more, visit: https://www.leadsquared.com/