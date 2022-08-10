Hopebridge Shares RBT Exam Study Guide for Aspiring Behavioral Health Clinicians

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hopebridge Autism Therapy Centers, one of the largest care providers in the nation, shares their expertise on the best resources and study tips for aspiring Registered Behavior Technicians (RBTs) preparing for their certification exam with their RBT Exam Study Starter Kit. The kit contains free exam flash cards, mock RBT exam questions, glossary terms and tips from experienced clinicians on how to study for the exam.

As a national care provider operating more than 100 centers in 12 states, Hopebridge seeks to continually inspire educators and caregivers to take their career to the next level. Studying to become an RBT at Hopebridge can lead to a lifelong fulfilling career, making a significant impact in the lives of children with autism.

“Hopebridge prides itself on providing opportunities for growth within the field of ABA for our clinicians,” said Founder and Chief of Clinical Strategy Kim Strunk. “We are always looking for passionate individuals who want to make a difference in a child’s life. We will continue to provide tools and support for aspiring RBTs to accelerate their path towards a fulfilling career.”

Obtaining this professional certification in behavior analysis does not require any additional schooling. Initial qualifications include being 18 years of age or older, obtaining a high school diploma or equivalent, and taking an initial competency assessment. Following those prerequisites being met, each applicant will participate in 40 hours of cross-platform training, followed by the final RBT Exam.

In an effort to assist those aspiring to become an RBT, Hopebridge ABA trainers shared their top recommendations for materials to review when studying for the RBT Exam. These resources include a wide variety of platforms to aid every type of learning approach. Included is a combination of free and paid resources, as well as an exhaustive educational kit crafted from ABA professionals at Hopebridge.

For more information and to download available materials, visit RBT Study Guide: The Best Resources to Become a Registered Behavior Technician.

With constant growth in the ABA field, Hopebridge is always encouraging continued education and with the paid, on-the-job training, a career as an RBT can offer limitless opportunities to those looking to make an impact. For more information on working in ABA with Hopebridge, visit the Hopebridge job board to review open ABA positions in your area.

About Hopebridge

Hopebridge was founded in 2005 to serve the growing need for autism treatment services and to improve the lives of affected children and families. Hopebridge is committed to providing personalized outpatient ABA, occupational, speech and feeding therapies for children touched by autism spectrum disorder and behavioral, physical, social, communication and sensory challenges. Hopebridge provides a trusted place where they can receive the care, support, and hope they deserve.

More than a decade later, Hopebridge continues to open state-of-the-art autism therapy centers in new communities to reach patients and families who need services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Hopebridge operates over 100 centers in the following twelve states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Ohio, and Tennessee.