Empower Community Care Invests in The Incredible Years®

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Empower Community Care (“Empower”), a leading global behavioral health organization responsible for distributing evidence-based programs and technologies, is pleased to announce it has acquired The Incredible Years®, Inc. (“Incredible Years”). Incredible Years provides a series of evidence-based programs for parents, children, and teachers that aim to prevent and treat young children’s behavior problems and promote their social, emotional, and academic competence. Empower’s existing investors include its management team and Northlane Capital Partners (“NCP”).

Led by Dr. Carolyn Webster-Stratton MS, MPH, PhD and supported by over 40 years of research and multiple randomized control trials, the Incredible Years’ programs and models are used worldwide across multiple languages and cultures in schools, childcare settings, mental health centers, and hospitals. Dr. Webster-Stratton will continue with Incredible Years following the transaction.

“Our partnership with Incredible Years represents an exciting opportunity for Empower and enables us to better serve youth and families. Incredible Years will operate independently under the Empower platform. We intend to enhance its breadth of products and services through additional investment that will help further expand access to the Incredible Years model,” said Keller Strother, Co-Founder of Empower.

Dr. Webster-Stratton noted, “We are very excited about this new opportunity for Incredible Years and the ability for Empower to support the continued growth of the Incredible Years program. Our commitment to quality and service will not change, and we are confident the partnership with Empower will enable us to better serve our partners.”

ABOUT EMPOWER COMMUNITY CARE

Empower is the leading global behavioral health organization responsible for distributing evidence-based programs and technologies. With approximately 100 employees serving more than 1,200 customers across 50 U.S. states and 19 countries, Empower’s mission is to transform the lives of troubled youth, adults, their families and communities. Our companies use scientifically proven treatments, approaches, and tools to improve services and care available to vulnerable populations. Additional information is available at www.empowercommunitycare.com.

ABOUT NORTHLANE CAPITAL PARTNERS

Based in Bethesda, MD, NCP is a middle market private equity firm focused on key segments within the healthcare and business services sectors, where its principals have invested more than $1.6 billion of equity capital. NCP’s strategy is to partner with industry leading companies and great management teams, aligning incentives to accelerate growth and build value. For more information, please visit www.northlanecapital.com.