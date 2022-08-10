Juan Luis Londoño Arias (Maluma) Joins as Major Investor in Contraluz Cristalino Mezcal

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Contraluz Cristalino Mezcal, Mexico’s first cristalino mezcal, announces its newest investor – international powerhouse and celebrated artist - Juan Luis Londoño Arias (Maluma), his first co-ownership within the spirits category.

Created by Mexican-based and owned global spirits company Casa Lumbre in 2016, this category- disruptive spirit sits at the intersection of modernity and tradition, targeting a new generation of ultra- premium spirit drinkers. Contraluz Cristalino Mezcal is a reflection of Casa Lumbre’s continually innovative approach to traditional Mexican spirits. Applying the cristalino process to mezcal signaled the next chapter in the rapidly evolving mezcal category, and the expansion and diversity of drinkers across the globe.

Contraluz Cristalino Mezcal is created from cultivated Espadín agave and is matured for approximately six months in charred American oak barrels sourced from renowned U.S. whiskey producers. The unique filtration process strikes a balance between the subtle notes of vanilla, cedar, honey and dried fruit acquired during the maturation process, and the cooked agave that delivers a smooth finish and a touch of light smoke. This crafted cristalino process creates an elegant blend of aromas and tastes while ensuring the signature character of mezcal is maintained. Under the supervision of Chief Innovation Officer and co-founder Ivan Saldaña, a small-batch filtration method was developed to transform matured mezcal into this new category innovation.

“I’ve been a huge fan of both mezcal and cristalino tequila, so when I heard there was a merge of the two profiles into a cristalino mezcal, I knew that I would fall in love with it at the first sip. And, I did!,” said Juan Luis Londoño Arias (Maluma). “After meeting the team in Mexico, visiting the agave fields and experiencing how it was made, I fell in love with it even more. I was confident that I wanted to become a partner and invest for several reasons. In everything that I do, I want to share my discoveries with the world and today, I am excited to present Contraluz to my fans globally."

Juan Luis was introduced to the liquid and the history of the product and the category during his travels to Mexico which, until last month, was only available locally. Through this partnership, Contraluz and Juan Luis invite even more drinkers around the globe to discover mezcal.

“As longtime stewards of innovation and creativity, Casa Lumbre instantly felt a connection with Juan Luis, an artist who we believe shares our core values,” said Moises Guindi, Casa Lumbre CEO and Co- Founder. “His platform will allow us to bring our beloved mezcal category to even more people throughout the world. His self-evolution and entrepreneurial spirit make him a natural fit for the brand. We’re thrilled that this partnership gives him the opportunity to really carve out his passion for and involvement in the spirits industry in a more purposeful, long-term way as he embarks on this next business journey.”

Available now for $59.99, Contraluz Cristalino Mezcal is distributed across 9 states - including California, Texas, Florida, New York, Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Nevada, and Illinois. Contraluz is distributed by Casa Lumbre’s long-running distribution partner, Southern Glazer Wine & Spirits. Expansion across the U.S. and distribution internationally will continue into 2023.

To learn more about Contraluz Cristalino Mezcal, please visit www.MezcalContraluz.com and @mezcalcontraluz on Instagram.

About Contraluz Cristalino Mezcal:

Contraluz is the first cristalino mezcal - a disruptive entrant that is bringing an ultra-premium cristalino mezcal into the agave-based spirits category for the first time. Contraluz is the result of a maturation and small batch-filtration process - new to the world of mezcal - that delivers the smooth and elegant tasting experience of cristalino with the complexity and depth of mezcal. The finished liquid is a refined, crystal clear spirit delivering an elegant blend of aromas and tastes that are both uniquely distinct yet capture mezcal’s signature character.

About Casa Lumbre:

Born and based in Mexico, Casa Lumbre is a global spirits company that develops, produces, and incubates premium, award-winning spirits. Originally known for Mezcals, Liqueurs and Tequilas, Casa Lumbre continues to tap into its global values and perspective to expand beyond Mexican distillates.

For more information about Casa Lumbre, please visit www.casalumbre.com and @casalumbrespirits on Instagram.

About MALUMA:

Bringing an undeniable presence and memorable sound to the stage, Juan Luis Londoño Arias, known to his fans as “Maluma,” has skyrocketed onto the music scene within the last 11 years. At 28 years old, he has crossed-over into the American, Asian, Latin American, European and Middle Eastern markets in the last three years making him one of today’s hottest, top-charting, music sellouts and international Latin superstars to come out of South America. This singing/songwriting/acting powerhouse was born and raised in Medellín, Colombia, and is one of social media’s most followed artists in the world. Signed to Sony Music Colombia, Sony Latin and RCA, Maluma started his career at 16 years, where he sang and performed in the streets of Medellín and became in demand for Sweet 16 parties, school concerts, festivals and more. Maluma has released seven studio albums including his most recent album, “The

Love & Sex Tape.” Recently, his popular hit single “Hawai,” became 14x platinum/diamond certified; his “Hawai Remix” featuring The Weeknd became 6x platinum and his fifth album “Papi Juancho” is now 4x platinum certified. This February 2022, Maluma made his on-screen debut with his first acting role as “Bastian” in the film “Marry Me” alongside Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson, which was accompanied by a soundtrack written by Maluma and JLo. In addition, Maluma started as the voice-over of the character “Mariano Guzman” in Disney’s “Encanto.” The Disney animation film won several awards by Oscars, Golden Globes and much more. This year, Maluma has also launched his own fragrance company, “Royalty by Maluma” and a collaboration with Macy’s for his “Royalty by Maluma” female and male collections. Maluma has a non-profit foundation in Colombia called “El Arte De Los Sueños,” focusing on helping kids stay out of the streets and dream big with the art/music programs they offer. For more information visit: https://maluma.online/ and follow him on all social media platforms as @maluma.