CORRECTING and REPLACING VIDEO Antidote Health Announces New Ambassador Giannis Antetokounmpo

Superstar basketball player Giannis Antetokounmpo talks about his belief that healthcare access is a fundamental human right and his joining forces with Antidote Health on a mission to leave no one behind.

ANTIDOTE HEALTH ANNOUNCES NEW AMBASSADOR GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO

Superstar basketball player makes significant contribution to promote mission, vision and values of telemedicine company committed to providing affordable and accessible healthcare for all

Antidote Health, a telemedicine company that views accessible, affordable healthcare as a fundamental human right, is proud to announce its new ambassador Giannis Antetokounmpo, one of the world’s most admired professional basketball players whose rise to the top has been documented in a gripping tale of family and perseverance in a film airing on the Disney+ channel. Giannis, who was born in Greece as the son of Nigerian immigrants, embodies Antidote Health’s values of compassion and innovation and will be a powerful voice reinforcing its commitment to leave no one behind.

“I believe that every human being has the right to affordable quality healthcare, no matter their race, location or circumstance, which is why I am proud to join forces with Antidote Health,” said Giannis. “My siblings and I grew up impoverished and marginalized. Though we had the support of loving parents, getting healthcare was a struggle. That’s why I empathize with the many Americans who can’t pursue their dreams because they can’t afford healthcare. Antidote Health can help this crisis.”

In the U.S., one of the most developed nations in the world, 29.6 million people under the age of 65 are uninsured, according to the most recent data from the CDC. Yet another study reveals that more than a third of Americans—with or without insurance—would not be able to pay for needed care. And though the U.S. spends more on healthcare than any other nation, Americans’ average life expectancy is lower than that of citizens in other similarly developed countries. It’s an injustice that is not just bad for the economy and burdensome to the healthcare system, it is morally indefensible.

In addition to serving as ambassador for Antidote Health, Giannis has invested in the Company with the understanding that the money is used for helping communities including his own in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He wishes to further Antidote’s mission of providing healthcare for everyone, especially the underserved. He realizes expanding the capabilities of Antidote Health will result in more affordable healthcare services for more people.

“While sports fans see a legendary player who once landed the biggest contract in the history of basketball, there is another side to Giannis that tells about the struggles his family of eight faced living outside of their homeland,” said Avihai Sodri, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Antidote Health. “He has a big heart and lots of compassion. He understands the barriers to affordable healthcare and how maintaining both physical and mental health can be the difference between suffering and happiness, failure and success. We are so honored to have Giannis in our court and we champion the way in which he is building a legacy beyond basketball.”

“Care for All” is not just a nice feel-good tagline—it’s Antidote Health’s purpose and ethos. Antidote Health offers a state-of-the-art telehealth platform providing affordable health services enabling on-demand access and chronic care management from one’s home, car or workplace with little to no waiting time. From primary care services to mental health to customized treatment plans and medication management, Antidote Health’s dedicated board-certified clinicians are on call 24/7. Now, Americans can enjoy a lifestyle in which they don’t have to be wealthy to get full access to a medical professional 24/7—someone on their side who’s dedicated to helping them get better.

Antidote Health works with individuals, employers, non-profits, affiliates and other organizations to bring access to quality healthcare for more and more Americans every day.

How it works: Antidote Health offers both one-time telehealth visits as well as monthly packages. Users visit online or download the app and get started immediately. The advanced platform asks simple questions about symptoms and medical records before connecting the patient to a live clinician. Subscribers can schedule an appointment for a time that is convenient or choose to see a healthcare professional immediately. Visits with a practitioner via live video calls enable symptom diagnoses in real time, as well as instant prescriptions sent to a local pharmacy or any tests or referrals that are needed.

About Antidote Health

Antidote Health, a leading telehealth company, believes healthcare is a fundamental human right. Our services democratize access, delivering care for individuals or the whole family for a single price. We work with individuals, businesses of any size, non-profits and individuals. Our goal is to ensure that everyone can have affordable, high-quality acute, primary and chronic care services, 24/7/365. For more information visit: www.antidotehealth.com.

