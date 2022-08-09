BankUnited “Small Business, Big Dreams” Challenge Gives Women Business Owners Chance at $15,000 Cash Prize

MIAMI LAKES, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BankUnited is celebrating women business owners and giving them an opportunity to pitch their business for a chance to win $15,000 through the second annual BankUnited “Small Business, Big Dreams” Women in Business Challenge, open for entries now through Thursday, September 16, 2022, at https://www.bankunited.com/small-business/small-business-big-dreams-challenge/.

“At BankUnited, we know that small businesses improve their communities by creating jobs, promoting innovation and progress, and fueling the local economy,” said Lisa Shim, BankUnited senior executive vice president, head of consumer and small business banking. “With more women than ever before starting and leading businesses despite unique challenges, BankUnited is championing women business owners through initiatives such as our ‘Small Business, Big Dreams Challenge,’ to provide the resources and tools that will help them succeed.”

The Women in Business Challenge culminates in a live pitch event and business summit during National Women’s Small Business Month in October. Ten semi-finalists will be selected to compete at the Small Business, Big Dreams Women in Business Summit on October 20, where there will be two rounds of judging. The quick pitch round before a panel of BankUnited senior executives will determine the three finalists who will advance to the final judging round before a live audience. BankUnited will award $15,000 to the top-performing finalist; $5,000 for second-place and $2,500 for third-place.

To enter, eligible business owners must complete an application and submit an original “elevator pitch” video of up to three minutes. Businesses must be based in Florida or New York, and must be at least 51 percent woman-owned. Official contest rules and entry forms are available at https://www.bankunited.com/small-business/small-business-big-dreams-challenge/.

About BankUnited, N.A.

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE: BKU), with total assets of $36.6 billion at June 30, 2022 is the bank holding company of BankUnited, N.A., a national bank headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida that provides a full range of banking and related services to individual and corporate customers through banking centers located in the state of Florida, New York metropolitan area and Dallas, Texas. BankUnited also offers certain commercial lending and deposit products through national platforms. For additional information, call (877) 779-2265 or visit www.BankUnited.com. BankUnited can be found on Facebook at facebook.com/BankUnited.Official and on Twitter @BankUnited.