University of Phoenix Lead Cybersecurity Faculty Stephanie Benoit-Kurtz to Keynote Women in Technology Event

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--University of Phoenix announces today that Stephanie Benoit-Kurtz, Lead Cybersecurity Faculty at the College of Business and Information Technology, will be the keynote speaker at Trace3 The Women in Technology event. The special event will be held at The Beachcomber Restaurant in Newport Coast, Calif., on August 11, 2022 at 6:30pm PT.

The event brings together an elite community of women leaders in technology to develop connections, build relationships and grow through attendee discussion and special presentations, including Benoit-Kurtz.

Benoit-Kurtz works with students to help them understand the complex strategies in today’s IT world and learn how to improve security postures. She frequently offers her insights to media coverage and thought leadership contributions on cybersecurity issues.

“I am so honored to be named as keynote speaker for this important event honoring female leaders in the information technology industry,” said Benoit-Kurtz. “For me, it is about helping the next generation of cybersecurity professionals find success in the industry, especially women. There have been times when it has been difficult to work as an emerging leader in the industry, but I believe it is important for there to be diversity in the workplace now and in the future, creating an environment where everyone can showcase their talents, grow the industry, and find success.”

For more information about the Women in Technology event, check out the registration website.

