J29 Receives CMS Prime Contract Award

MILLERSVILLE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--J29 Inc. is happy to announce that it has been awarded a prime contract in support of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), a federal agency responsible for providing health coverage to more than 150 million people. J29’s Prime Contract award, known as the Risk Adjustment Data Validation (RADV) Independent Coding Consultant (ICC) contract, was non-competitively awarded to J29 as an 8(a) sole source award.

On the ICC contract, J29 will be responsible for providing expert coding consulting in support of the Contract-Level RADV audits for a possible five-year contract duration which would conclude in 2027. Through this contract, J29 will support the mission of reducing fraud, waste, and abuse by supporting the estimation of Contract-Level risk-adjustment payment-error for payment adjustment and payment recovery efforts. According to the CMS Fiscal Year 2022 performance budget justification report, the RADV program has used advanced analytics to initiate recoveries of over $680 million from the three most recent years of completed audits.

With this prime contract award, J29 adds to the list of supporting offices and centers at CMS, including the Office of Financial Management (OFM), Center for Clinical Standards and Quality (CCSQ), Center for Medicare (CM), and now the Center for Program Integrity (CPI).

“After being a long-time supporting contracting partner to CMS, J29 is happy to finally be awarded a contract that allows us to be a prime contracting partner to CMS in the critical area of program integrity. We’re very grateful for CMS to award this as an 8(a) sole source and instill the trust in us to deliver on the RADV program,” said Tracy Mills, President and Founder of J29. Mills leads J29 after a nearly 20-year leadership career serving the Department of Defense.

J29 is an information technology company that prides itself on delivering across an array of core management and technical competencies, with a focus on the health domain. Largely focused on claims analysis, data management, and program integrity efforts, J29 delivers through performances with the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Department of Defense (DoD), and other public sector agencies.

J29’s ICC Prime Contract award also tails the award of J29’s GSA Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) contract. The MAS contract is a government wide, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract that accounts for an annual average of $45 billion in awards.

About J29 Inc.

J29 Inc. is an employee-centric technology company, headquartered in Millersville, Maryland. J29’s team tithes a portion of earnings directly back to non-profits, a mission surrounding the principles of Jeremiah 29:11 in creating “Hope for the Future”. J29 is proud to be an 8(a), EDWOSB, and Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) in nearly fifteen States.