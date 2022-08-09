Fitness Innovator P.volve to Open Two New Franchises in Carlsbad And Encinitas

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--P.volve, the leader in evidence-based functional fitness, announced today that it will open two new locations in Carlsbad and Encinitas, California. After a detailed due diligence process, P.volve awarded the franchises to Carlsbad residents Kristin and Jeff Springborn, experienced veterans of corporate sales and client services.

“After more than two years of intensive research and analysis on potential franchise opportunities in the fitness space, P.volve was by far our top choice,” said Kristin Springborn, who will serve as the studio manager in addition to being a co-owner. “Fitness is a central part of our lives, and being able to start our own business with such an amazing brand and a hugely dedicated following is a dream come true.”

Added P.volve President Julie Cartwright, “Because of the record growth in our business nationally, deciding who was the best fit to own and operate these locations took time. We are thrilled with our decision and know that Kristin and Jeff Springborn will be great business partners and studio operators.”

With the announcement of these two new studios in Encinitas and Carlsbad, P.volve will operate a total of five studios in San Diego County, fully leveraging a strong base of members who already subscribe to its on-demand platform. Currently, San Diego is a top-20 market among P.volve’s existing member base.

“We already have a significant number of loyal members in the region who now will be able to convert to in-studio membership or who will be able to attend classes in-studio while continuing to use their digital memberships,” said Cartwright. “We are confident that these two new locations will be successful, leveraging the benefits of both in-studio and on-demand exercise. Currently, nine in 10 members in cities with studios are choosing hybrid memberships giving them the ability to attend classes in-studio, or on-demand via our digital platform.”

The locations of the new P.volve studios in Carlsbad and Encinitas have not yet been determined since the site selection process is in its initial stages, with a lease likely to be signed by the end of the third quarter.

Encinitas

“With an average household income of $163,000 and a median resident age of 43, Encinitas is an affluent market that reflects the demographics of many of P.volve’s current members. We think it will respond enthusiastically to the P.volve experience,” said Cartwright.

Carlsbad

“As the third-largest city in San Diego County and one with a median household income of more than $110,000, Carlsbad offers the opportunity for substantial growth in the future, making it an ideal location for P.volve’s expansion,” said Cartwright.

P.volve’s La Jolla Location to Open This November

The latest franchise awards continue P.volve’s business expansion in Southern California beyond the initial location that opened in Los Angeles in 2020. The new Encinitas and Carlsbad locations will follow another P.volve studio scheduled to open in November 2022 at 4575 La Jolla Village Drive in San Diego. The owners of that location, Kirstin and John Keohane, also have been selected to open two other studios in San Diego within the next 18-24 months. P.volve expects to open 10-15 franchised studios in the San Diego area, part of a plan to open 250 studios nationally by 2025.

P.volve Expansion Builds on Record Growth

P.volve’s expansion in Southern California comes during a period record growth for the company. P.volve recently reported that its membership is up by 145 percent year over year and, despite rising inflation, membership is up 61 percent in the first six months of 2022 alone. “Our rapid growth nationally illustrates that women want choice when it comes to how and where they work out, and we are thrilled that we will be able to serve more women in San Diego County with in-studio locations,” said Cartwright.

The woman-operated and woman-focused P.volve, whose name is derived from “personal evolution,” launched an on-demand offering in 2017 and its first studio in 2019 in New York. Currently, P.volve complements a growing portfolio of on-demand classes with live, in-person instruction in company-operated studios in New York, Chicago and Los Angeles. Franchised locations in the U.S. and Canada are scheduled to open beginning later this year and in 2023.

About P.volve

P.volve, the leader in evidence-based functional fitness, delivers innovative content and experiences to its members globally. Its science-backed, holistic fitness method for women harnesses the power of functional movement to nourish and restore while it shapes, tones and strengthens. A hybrid fitness model, P.volve can be experienced in-studio and through live and on-demand virtual classes. P.volve offers a growing franchise studio footprint, proprietary equipment and worldwide availability. Headquartered in New York, P.volve has members in all 50 states. For more information, please visit www.pvolve.com, www.pvolvefranchise.com and @pvolve on Instagram.