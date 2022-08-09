NOCD Accepts AETNA Insurance Rapidly Expanding National Access For 16.5 Million Americans

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, NOCD, the world’s leading provider of obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) treatment, announces it now accepts Aetna Insurance, expanding access to NOCD Therapy for approximately 16 million more people in the United States. NOCD is making exposure and response prevention (ERP) therapy, the gold-standard treatment for OCD, more effective, convenient, and affordable. It is now available to two in three Americans as a covered benefit. The company has developed a network of OCD specialists trained in ERP and increased global understanding of OCD.

NOCD has demonstrated that the new frontier of Community-Driven Therapy can serve large populations of people with serious mental illness, like OCD. Inside the NOCD platform, members can receive ongoing, face-to-face teletherapy sessions from licensed NOCD Therapists who specialize in OCD treatment. Between sessions when a therapist isn’t available, members can also get twenty-four seven support, including therapist messaging, peer support groups, and self-help tools.

“Our mission is to restore hope for people with OCD through better awareness and treatment,'' said Stephen Smith, Cofounder and CEO NOCD. “Two years ago, having ERP therapy covered by any health insurance was far and few between. However, thanks to the hard work of our team and commitment by our payer partners, people with OCD from every national health plan population can now access ERP Therapy as a covered benefit.”

“It is an extremely critical time to ensure access to mental healthcare is expanded as the need for services continues to rise across the country,” said Robert Capobianco, Payer President NOCD. “For people suffering with OCD having access to the right evidence-based therapy puts them on the best pathway to recovery for this chronic condition. With the inclusion of Aetna, we now are partners with every national health plan, making us one step closer to our goal of ERP access for all.”

About NOCD:

NOCD (https://www.nocd.com) is the #1 provider for the treatment of obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and the leading company driving Community-Driven Therapy, a new frontier in behavioral healthcare that leverages condition-specific peer communities to identify consumers in need of help, encourage them to begin treatment, and serve them in a highly personalized way. The company helps people reclaim their lives with clinically proven OCD treatment by removing barriers to care and reducing the stigma associated with OCD. Inside the NOCD platform, members can quickly access a national network of licensed therapists who specialize in Exposure and Response Prevention (ERP) therapy, the “gold standard” for OCD treatment.

Working together with our therapists, patients, health plans, providers, and employers, we are improving the lives of people with OCD. Please visit our website for more information about NOCD.