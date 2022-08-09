Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Selects Ballogy As Official Player Development, Assessment Platform

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ballogy Inc., the standard for youth athletic skills measurement and tracking and leading exposure platform for basketball players aspiring to get to the next level in their sport, announced today that it is partnering with the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association (MBCA) to offer the Ballogy app to its coaches and teams statewide.

Ballogy is a skills assessment and development mobile app for youth and amateur basketball players and their coaches. With Ballogy, coaches can:

Keep data and communication in one place by creating a private in-app group.

Easily Scale player development by assigning shooting drills and custom challenges.

Create accountability by capturing workouts via in-app video.

Track results and create healthy competition with leaderboards.

“Ballogy is a valuable tool for reinforcing the concepts and drills that our Missouri coaches emphasize every day,” said MBCA executive director Denny Hunt. “Our coaches want to be able to maximize their team’s development and Ballogy can help them do that with ease.”

Additionally, Ballogy offers the Ballogy Skills Assessment (BSA) which is a certified shooting skills assessment available exclusively on the app. The result of feedback gathered from middle school, high school, and collegiate-level coaches and athletes, the BSA is designed to objectively evaluate a player’s shot-making abilities in various contexts. Players record and upload video of their BSA submission and a Ballogy Certified Coach reviews and verifies their score, providing a key data point for shooting evaluations. The BSA is a first-of-its-kind universal shooting metric that truly levels the playing field for every female and male athlete looking to play at the next level of the game.

“Our goal is to remove any guesswork and empower coaches by making player development both clear and measurable,” said Todd Young, founder and CEO of Ballogy. “We are excited to work with Missouri basketball coaches as they continue to inspire growth and development in all their players.”

About Ballogy

Ballogy is an innovative software company revolutionizing the way youth and amateur athletes prepare for their sports. Ballogy’s unique performance tracking and analysis app and built-in certified testing program, enable young athletes to measure and evaluate their athletic development and improve their skills at every level of the game. Ballogy also provides a forum for individual players to connect, compete, network, and share with coaches, schools, and teammates, via an easy-to-use app, giving young athletes visibility and access like never before. The Ballogy app is available for free in Google Play and the App Store. To learn more, please visit https://www.ballogy.com/.

About Missouri Basketball Coaches Association (MBCA)

MBCA is the association of middle school and high school level boys and girls basketball coaches from across the state of Missouri. The MBCA is about promoting the great game basketball and honoring its basketball coaches and players across the state. To learn more, please visit https://mo.nhsbca.org/.