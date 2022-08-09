Battelle Named Prime Contractor on $10 Billion Contract to Deliver Medical Solutions to the Department of Defense

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Battelle has won a seat on the Defense Health Agency’s (DHA) Omnibus IV contract, a 10-year, $10 billion multiple award contract vehicle for acquiring professional and technical solutions supporting military medical research and development programs.

The Department of Defense (DoD) has ongoing needs for discovery and integration of medical solutions to enhance force readiness, resilience, and rehabilitation. The OMNI IV was established to support related medical research and development for the DoD. Battelle was selected as a prime contractor in all OMNI IV market segments that includes:

Research & Development (R&D)

R&D Support Services

Regulatory Processes

Translational Science Support and Services

“As a trusted health solution provider, Battelle provides cross-disciplinary scientific and engineering expertise to improve public health and advance medical discoveries,” said Nicole Brennan, Division Manager of Health Research at Battelle. “We’re looking forward to working with our team to provide the most innovative solutions to the DoD that will improve health outcomes.”

