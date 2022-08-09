Reducing Genetic Testing Barriers for the Charcot-Marie-Tooth Community

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In partnership with Genome Medical and Tara A. Jones MS, LCGC, at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, the Hereditary Neuropathy Foundation (HNF) has developed the Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT) Genie Project — a strategic genetic testing program that will provide faster and more equitable access to critical genetic care for the CMT community and their health care providers.

CMT is an inherited, progressive condition that occurs when mutations in the genes affect the nerves in the feet, legs, hands and arms.

The CMT community has historically lacked education and resources around the importance and availability of genetic counseling, genetic testing, clinical trials and research participation. Other barriers to genetic care have included cost restrictions and uninformed health care providers. These providers are often hesitant to pursue genetic testing, due to a perceived lack of approved treatments and discomfort surrounding test ordering and interpretation.

Through the CMT Genie Project, HNF (CMTGenie.org) has developed a virtual solution while spotlighting the top reasons to pursue genetic testing:

Early interventional care

Clinical trial and research participation

Family planning

Anticipating the future

The CMT Genie Project includes the following virtual services:

An online decision tool to answer the most commonly asked questions about genetic testing

An introduction with the HNF team

A telehealth consultation with a genetic counselor from Genome Medical, a nationwide independent medical practice focused on genetics and genomics-based care

Convenient genetic testing ordered through insurance, cash pay or a sponsored panel

A follow-up virtual appointment with a Genome Medical genetic counselor to review and understand the test results and get recommendations for additional care if needed

The entire process can take as little as three to five weeks. Through the CMT Genie Project, genetic counseling will be offered to participants at a reduced price, and the genetic counselor will help participants choose the most cost-effective genetic test that meets their needs.

“For so long, there’s been significant confusion around why and how to get genetic testing for CMT,” says Allison Moore, founder and CEO, HNF. “We’re thrilled to provide an accessible solution and one less barrier for our community.”

HNF will host an introductory webinar about the CMT Genie program with Genome Medical at 7 pm ET on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Registration is open and free.

Why access to genetic testing for CMT is critical

Genetic confirmation of CMT is imperative at an early age to avoid potential risks and begin beneficial early interventions. Without genetic confirmation, patients may unknowingly be prescribed neurotoxic drugs (some as common as antibiotics, vitamins and antidepressants), which can lead to loss of muscle strength, sensation, mobility and additional symptoms including pain, numbness and unpredictable complications. It may take years before the permanent and accelerated decline is associated with a neurotoxic drug. Due to the progressive nature of CMT, early interventions such as bracing, physical and occupational therapy, proper nutrition, and mental health and community support can have a positive impact and, in some cases, slow the progression of comorbidities and loss of function.

