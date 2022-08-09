Infobip Partners With STEMI And Milestone C To Launch STEMwave Education Initiative

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Infobip Group, a global cloud communications platform company for customer engagement and leader in CPaaS solutions, today announced STEMwave, an educational initiative it will launch in the U.S. at the beginning of the 2022-23 school year, in partnership with program co-founder STEMI and U.S. implementation partner Milestone C.

STEMwave is a global movement advancing STEM education with innovative industry-based programs that will forge ongoing relationships between schools and the tech industry. STEMI is an organization that provides teachers and educational organizations around the world with turnkey STEAM programs, and Milestone C creates internship-style STEM education experiences that maximize student engagement in middle school and high school classrooms. The like-minded companies have focused their efforts and expertise on education to bring STEMwave to U.S. schools, teachers and students.

“With cutting-edge educational and communication technology and a community of teachers and industry professionals, STEMwave will help schools evolve into schools of the future,” said Infobip CEO Silvio Kutić. “We look forward to providing students with tools and experiences that will lead to new discoveries and prepare young people and their schools for what’s next.”

The initial STEMwave focus will be artificial intelligence, with the first phase of the program centered on AI-driven communication. Through STEMwave, Infobip’s sponsorship will allow students to learn AI fundamentals, such as natural language processing, and teach students how to create AI-driven chatbots to show what is possible using the best new technology. Students will take on the task of building chatbots for their school’s website using the Infobip Answers platform. The skills learned developing their chatbots will give students the opportunity to give back to their communities by working on socially responsible projects that make positive impacts on their environments.

“We piloted this approach last year in Croatia, where students connected with Infobip engineers in their classrooms to learn about Answers and create solutions for their local communities,” explained Kutić. “And a Croatian primary school developed EcoEnergy Bot, which educates people on renewable energy sources to reduce human impact on the planet.”

A team of STEMwave engineers will review and score the conversation designs and technical implementations of the chatbots that the U.S. students submit, and the best chatbots will be recognized and showcased. All students who finish the program will receive a certificate of completion. In addition to learning from tech experts in their classrooms, students involved with STEMwave will be able to connect online with mentors and technology trouble-shooters.

“STEMwave will expand student skills and opportunities,” said David Conelias, Milestone C CEO and founder. “That will help the U.S. to cement its position as the world’s technology leader.”

Teachers taking part in STEMwave will receive curriculum, professional development, implementation support and continuous coaching powered by Milestone C. Through Infobip’s sponsorship, STEMwave will provide all of this to the 30 selected U.S. schools’ students and teachers at no cost.

“By placing technology in teachers’ and students’ hands, STEMwave will help fill the gap of traditional curriculum and prepare students for careers in tech,” said STEMI CEO Marin Troselj.

About Infobip

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connections across all stages of the customer journey. Accessed through a single platform, Infobip’s omnichannel engagement, contact center, chatbot and identity solutions help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications to grow business and increase loyalty. With over 15 years of industry experience, Infobip has expanded to 70+ offices across six continents. It offers natively built technology with the capacity to reach over seven billion mobile devices and “things” in 190+ countries, connected directly to over 700 telecom networks. Infobip was established in 2006 and is led by its co-founders, CEO Silvio Kutić, Roberto Kutić and Izabel Jelenić.