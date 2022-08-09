Dollar General Extends American Red Cross Partnership Through $300,000 and In-Kind Donations

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dollar General (NYSE: DG) today announced the extension of its $250,000 partnership with the American Red Cross as a member of the Annual Disaster Giving Program. DG also announced an additional $50,000 plus in-kind product donations in response to the devastating effects of the eastern Kentucky floods, and that more than 18,000 DG stores across the country are now accepting in-store collections to benefit the American Red Cross’s response efforts.

“Today’s extension of our annual American Red Cross partnership furthers our commitment to Serving Others by supporting communities across the country when they need it most,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO. “Additionally, we wanted to support the ongoing critical recovery efforts in Kentucky through product donations to those in need, as well as financial assistance to the American Red Cross, specially earmarked to our Kentucky neighbors and the recovery of those communities.”

Since 2010, Dollar General has supported the American Red Cross with more than $6.4 million in corporate donations and in-store collections to aid relief and recovery efforts following hurricanes, tornados, floods, wildfires and other natural disasters.

Serving Others Through Relief and Recovery Efforts

Dollar General is committed to the communities it calls home. Beyond its continued contribution to the American Red Cross Annual Disaster Giving Program, the Company has also developed several other programs to support affected communities in additional ways.

The Dollar General Employee Assistance Foundation (DGEAF) provides financial assistance to members of the DG family who have faced specified hardships, including, among other things, the loss of a home. Since its founding in 2005, the Dollar General Employee Assistance Foundation has awarded more $15.2 million to more than 9,300 employees.

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation established the Beyond Words grant program in 2006 to provide funding to school libraries impacted by disasters, helping schools rebuild, re-establish and expand library media programs. As of July 2022, the program has awarded more than $2.8 million to more than 220 schools in 31 states, positively impacting more than 118,000 students. Additionally, the Company’s national sponsorship of the Kids in Need Foundation’s Second Responder Program provides backpacks, school materials and teacher supplies to schools, students and teachers impacted by disasters.

About Dollar General Corporation

Dollar General Corporation has been delivering value to shoppers for more than 80 years. Dollar General helps shoppers Save time. Save money. Every day.® by offering products that are frequently used and replenished, such as food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares and seasonal items at everyday low prices in convenient neighborhood locations. Dollar General operated 18,356 stores in 47 states as of April 29, 2022. In addition to high-quality private brands, Dollar General sells products from America's most-trusted manufacturers such as Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg's, General Mills, and PepsiCo. Learn more about Dollar General at www.dollargeneral.com.