NeuPath Health Announces Consulting Arrangement to Support Executive Changes

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NeuPath Health Inc. (TSXV:NPTH), (“NeuPath” or the “Company”), owner and operator of a network of clinics delivering category-leading chronic pain treatment, today announced it has entered into a consulting agreement with one of the Company’s directors; Grishanth Ram.

To support the recently announced accelerated growth strategy and executive changes, NeuPath has entered into a consulting agreement with Grishanth Ram in an advisory capacity to support the Executive Chair in the transition to her new role. The term of the consulting agreement is for two months ending September 21, 2022.

Mr. Ram has been a member of the NeuPath board of directors since June 25, 2020. Prior to joining the board of directors, Mr. Ram served as the Chief Executive Officer of NeuPath from March 2018 to February 2019, and was NeuPath’s Executive Director from February 2019 to December 2019. Mr. Ram will continue to serve on NeuPath’s board of directors throughout the term of his consulting agreement.

About NeuPath

NeuPath is a vertically integrated health care provider utilizing research, data-driven insights, technology, and interdisciplinary care to help restore function for patients impacted by chronic pain, spinal injuries, sport-related injuries, and concussions. With equity ownership in seventeen clinics in Ontario and Alberta, NeuPath is building out a large-scale network to better serve patients across Canada. NeuPath is focused on transforming the hope of a better life into the reality of a life more fully lived.

