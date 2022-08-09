Aderant Signs Deal to Acquire viGlobal, Adding Leading People Management Software Platform for Law Firms to Its Growing Product Family

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aderant, an industry leader of Business of Law and Practice of Law technology solutions, announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the assets of viGlobal, which ranks number one amongst law firms, and is a leading provider of people management software in the professional services market. How law firms attract and manage their people directly correlates to how effectively they manage matters and service clients. Therefore, the viGlobal platform is a natural fit to join the growing Aderant product suite with the purpose of helping law firms run better businesses across-the-board.

“In today’s market, to run a better business, you must have strong people management,” said Chris Cartrett, CEO of Aderant. “We are thrilled to be adding viGlobal, a leading people management platform in the professional services market, to the Aderant product family. Bringing viGlobal into the Aderant fold will help us more fully deliver on our goal of holistically supporting law firm leadership as they tackle their most important business challenges. viGlobal’s strong product suite combined with Aderant’s front- and back-office solutions will create stronger integrations for talent management, matter management, and resource planning.”

Andrew Talpash, Co-Founder and President & CEO of viGlobal, will continue to consult with Aderant following the acquisition. He remarked, “viGlobal has established an excellent reputation in the people management software space, successfully helping professional services firms to hire, develop and retain the people they cannot afford to lose. We are incredibly excited to be joining the Aderant family and are looking forward to both our people and technology becoming a part of their winning team and suite of solutions.”

All viGlobal employees are expected to come forward with the business to join Aderant. Financial aspects of the agreement were not disclosed.

Aderant has been steadily growing its product line by acquisition, having acquired American LegalNet (ALN), a docketing software provider, in late December 2021 and Bellefield Systems in May 2020. Also having an active innovation engine internal to the organization, Aderant launched Aderant Intelligence in 2021 with Benchmarking, its first data-driven analytics offering which provides law firms with competitive data to transform their billing process. Aderant continues to drive initiatives for cloud-based development and intelligent automation for its diverse technology products.

About Aderant®

Aderant is a global industry leader which provides comprehensive business management software for law firms and other professional services organizations. The company’s popular technology brands include Aderant Expert/Expert Sierra for practice management, Handshake and Drive for knowledge management, iTimekeep, OCG Live & Thrive for timekeeping and compliance, BillBlast for eBilling, CompuLaw for docketing and calendaring, and Expert Case for legal case management. Aderant operates as a unit of Roper Technologies (NYSE: ROP), a constituent of the S&P 500 ® and Fortune 500 ® indices. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and has several other offices across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information, visit Aderant.com, email info@aderant.com, or follow the company on Twitter @Aderant or LinkedIn.

About viGlobal

viGlobal is a leading people management software company focused on serving the professional services vertical market. The company has a wide range of strategic people management products including recruitment, new hire integration, performance management, resource allocation, skills development and learning management solutions. viGlobal has been completely bootstrapped and self-funded since inception.