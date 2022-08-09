Provider1st Partners with Pacific Private Practice Network to Improve Care Quality & Care Coordination Efforts

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Provider1st, the nation’s leading provider enablement solution, has announced today that it has partnered with Pacific Private Practice Network (P3N), a California-based physician network and Accountable Care Organization, to support the ACO and their value-based programs to improve quality of care and cost savings across their patient population.

Provider1st’s proprietary enablement platform will be deployed across P3N’s 250+ providers to ensure real-time clinical and financial insights. The analytic dashboard facilitates informed decision-making and tracking towards meeting quality and shared savings goals. Additionally, providers can utilize Provider1st’s services to help with annual wellness visits, coding, member engagement and quality reporting.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Provider1st to accelerate our care quality and cost savings initiatives,” said Dr. Michael Rovzar, CEO of Pacific Private Practice Network. “This support will give our physicians the front office tools they need to efficiently take action to manage transitions of care, identify appropriate value-based services, reduce unnecessary readmissions, and generally enhance care for our patient population.”

Provider1st’s platform is aimed at helping accountable care organizations and other organizations taking on risk succeed under an increasingly complex and rapidly-changing value-based environment.

“Provider1st is very excited about our new partnership with Pacific Private Practice Network to bolster their value-based care programs,” said Akash Patel, CEO of Provider1st. “The shift from volume to value means that providers are taking on additional financial responsibility for outcomes, and we want to help them succeed in both improving patient care and reducing costs. Our platform is well-positioned to support physicians and be a resource to organizations needing a helping hand under these arrangements.”

About Pacific Private Practice Network:

Pacific Private Practice Network (P3N), is a private practice physician network with an Accountable Care Organization dedicated to promoting lifestyle change and collaborative care in patients with chronic health conditions. We offer chronic care management (CCM), psychiatric collaborative care management (PsychCoCM), pharmacy collaborative care management (PharmCoCM), and transitional care management (TCM).

About Provider1st:

Provider1st is a healthcare solutions company dedicated to helping providers optimize revenue and reduce administrative burden while improving quality of care for their patient populations. Provider1st offers a suite of integrated solutions including revenue optimization, risk analytics, release of information (ROI), risk adjustment coding, data validation, health assessments, and patient engagement.