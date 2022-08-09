Looka Announces Referral Partnership with Xero as part of its New Partner Marketplace Program

Looka users can now take control of their finances with the latest referral partnership with Xero, the global small business platform (Graphic: Business Wire)

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Looka Inc., a leading AI-powered design platform, and Xero, a global small business platform, announced a new collaboration to deliver accounting solutions for businesses through Looka’s Partner Marketplace – a curated list of best-fit partners designed to maximize business services for small business owners globally.

This collaboration makes a significant value-add for Looka’s customers who are looking to take control of their finances in one location so small business owners can confidentially understand their financial data.

"At Looka, we are changing the game for small businesses by building a world-class partner marketplace program and featuring exclusive offers from select partners,” said Dawson Whitfield, CEO & Founder, Looka Inc. “We are pleased to partner with Xero, one of the leaders in cloud accounting software, and aim to help Looka users connect with real-time visibility of their financial position and performance in a way that’s simple, smart and secure.”

Looka’s Brand Kit subscribers can now take advantage of Xero’s accounting solutions through an exclusive offer. The offer is available to new US-based small business subscribers to Xero (additional terms apply). Users can access the offer through their brand kit dashboard.

“We strive to make life better for people in small business and recognize that developing partnerships within the small business ecosystem can help meet customers’ needs as they become established and grow,” said Carol Haverty, VP, Partnerships, Americas at Xero. “We look forward to working with Looka to provide small businesses with the tools they need to manage their finances so they can make smarter decisions about growth and refocus their time on running their business.”

Thus far, Looka has built a logo maker, brand kit, business name generator, print shop, website builder, and domain registrar and is now expanding its brand kit services with exclusive offers from leading global companies in multiple categories: Business Services & Tools, Customer Success & CRM, eCommerce, Finance & Payroll, and Sales & Marketing.

For more information on creating a logo and bringing your brand to life with Looka’s Brand Kit, visit: Looka - How it works.

About Looka Inc.

Looka is an AI-powered logo maker that provides business owners with a quick and affordable way to create a beautiful brand. Since launching as Logojoy in 2016, the company has served over nine and a half million people in 188 countries. Looka provides businesses with logos, social media assets, business card designs, and websites. Learn more at www.looka.com.