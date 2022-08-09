Thousands of Innovators to Hear from Smartsheet Executives, McLaren Racing CEO and Global Brands at ENGAGE 2022

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Smartsheet, the enterprise platform for dynamic work, will host its annual ENGAGE conference, September 19-22, 2022, at the Seattle Convention Center. Thousands of innovators from across the globe will hear from Smartsheet executives, special guests including McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown and Head of Commercial Technology Ed Green, and well-known brands like TIME and HP about platform updates, the power of Smartsheet and our vision for helping organizations amplify their impact, no matter the challenges they face.

“There’s a significant competitive advantage right now for companies who can create value within their organizations. To take advantage of this, individuals and teams need to quickly respond to change, create solutions that work, and scale those successes across their organizations,” said Mark Mader, CEO of Smartsheet. “We’ve been hard at work developing better ways for people to work together on what matters most and look forward to showing our community how to maximize the value realized with Smartsheet this September.”

During the three-day event, attendees will have access to more than 75 breakout sessions led by Smartsheet experts, customers, and industry thought leaders on topics, including:

The basics of Smartsheet, from sheets and forms to formulas and dashboards, and the best practices that will help unlock everything you can accomplish in Smartsheet no matter how big the challenge;

from sheets and forms to formulas and dashboards, and the best practices that will help unlock everything you can accomplish in Smartsheet no matter how big the challenge; Building and scaling the processes, programs and portfolios that make an organization tick, and how to make sure teams are working effectively;

that make an organization tick, and how to make sure teams are working effectively; How to use Smartsheet and Brandfolder by Smartsheet to build effective marketing and creative solutions that accelerate campaigns, content, and creative work; and

that accelerate campaigns, content, and creative work; and An inside look into Smartsheet’s security and governance capabilities so your IT team can manage risk, maintain compliance, and administer an optimal Smartsheet experience.

“Attending ENGAGE has always been a highlight for me, so to say I’m excited that we’re back in-person is an understatement. Learning about new product capabilities and how others use Smartsheet is wonderful, but meeting other achievers and supporting one another is what this conference is really about,” said Deanna Vandermeer, Smartsheet Overachiever Alumni and Curriculum Financial Analyst & Administrative Liaison Mesa County Valley School District 51.

Customers can also put their Smartsheet knowledge to the test and get certified at the event in three areas that proves their skill and proficiency with the Smartsheet platform:

Core product certification validates a user's ability to manage work in a collaborative environment with skills including creating and managing sheets, formulas, automations, forms, reports, and dashboards;

validates a user's ability to manage work in a collaborative environment with skills including creating and managing sheets, formulas, automations, forms, reports, and dashboards; Project management certification tests the ability to follow project management best practices in Smartsheet; and

tests the ability to follow project management best practices in Smartsheet; and New this year, Smartsheet system admins can take the system administrator certification exam validating their ability to manage an organization’s plan from account settings and licenses to data policies.

Don’t miss out on announcements, sessions, and networking (and some surprises!) – register for ENGAGE today.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR) is the enterprise platform for dynamic work. By aligning people and technology so organizations can move faster and drive innovation, Smartsheet enables its millions of users to achieve more. Visit www.smartsheet.com to learn more.