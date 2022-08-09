Classic Recreations Collaborates With Schwartz Performance, Introducing Completely Redesigned Cobra Chassis

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Classic Recreations, the iconic builder of high-performance custom vehicles, including Shelby continuation cars, announced earlier this year its latest innovation - an authentic, officially licensed 1965 carbon fiber bodied CSX Shelby Cobra race car, dubbed the Diamond Edition. To help make that dream a reality, Classic Recreations collaborated with Schwartz Performance to design a newly engineered, never before seen chassis for this new addition to the Shelby lineage.

While the carbon fiber body is visually stunning and weighs a mere 88 lbs, this first look at the chassis pulls back the curtain on the highly technical engineering and design behind this updated, modernized Shelby race car. According to Jeff Schwartz, Founder of Schwartz Performance, “This is an incredible project to be working on considering that this legacy started with Carroll Shelby. That perspective and vision, mixed with our extensive knowledge of racing and engineering, gave us a base for creating the new generation of Cobra race cars.”

“After winning Le Mans in 1959, Carroll introduced the first Cobra in 1962, followed by the 427 Cobra in 1965. Using this important foundation and considering the technical expectations of today’s modern race car enthusiast has set the pace for developing the Diamond Edition Shelby Cobra race car,” said Jeff Stone, CEO of Classic Recreations.

The choice to design a new chassis was motivated by the need to improve the engineering, strength and capabilities of the race car to handle the modern design and powerful upgrades. The carbon fiber body weighs only 88 pounds and under the hood it has a Ford Performance Gen 3 Coyote engine with a VMP Supercharger, producing over 800 horsepower. To control this power-to-weight ratio, the chassis needed a beefed up suspension and braking system to handle the demands on-track.

The new Cobra chassis is a new, clean-sheet, full-frame design, engineered to fit the classic Cobra body and is being produced solely for use by Classic Recreations. The efficient frame design features a combination of rectangular and round tubing for the utmost in strength, while still remaining lightweight. Traction and chassis flex was the biggest issue to overcome. This new chassis design combined with an inboard, rocker arm rear coilover setup has proven to be the answer, along with the benefits of less unsprung weight, allowing the tires to follow the road surface precisely. Additionally, the choice of high quality performance Baer Brakes were critical, with 14 inch rotors in the front and 13 inch rotors in the rear.

Since the Cobra is built specifically for on-track use, the side bars were designed to run on the inside of the door to increase chassis strength. To accommodate the added power, the control arms were redesigned with increased strength and additional gussets were added to decrease flex when power is delivered to the rear wheels. For added ease and agility on track, the front wheels run six degrees of caster for a firmer feel while driving and to allow the wheel to return to center quicker than street cars.

Only ten of the CSX 4000 series “Diamond Edition” Shelby Cobra race cars will be produced and pre-orders have already begun. The first completed prototype is anticipated to be introduced in the fourth quarter of 2022 with production starting immediately following.

