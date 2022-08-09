SHI Awarded Multi-Year NASPO ValuePoint Software Value-Added Reseller Contract

SOMERSET, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SHI International, one of the world’s largest IT solutions providers, announced that it has again been awarded a multi-year NASPO ValuePoint Software Value-Added Reseller contract. NASPO ValuePoint facilitates administration of the NASPO group contracting consortium of state Chief Procurement Officials for the benefit of cooperative procurement for state departments, institutions, agencies, and political subdivisions; as well as other eligible entities including cities, counties, special districts, community colleges, universities, and some quasi-governmental and nonprofit organizations. SHI has held similar contracts with NASPO since 2011.

SHI stood out among a competitive landscape that included more categories and awardees than ever before. Under this agreement, SHI has a master contract that includes comprehensive software awards and Microsoft-specific awards, allowing the company to provide software from industry-leading publishers as well as emerging titles to participating states and related entities. SHI offers a range of supporting services to facilitate public sector customers’ evolving needs by signing a Participating Addendum (PA).

While many addenda are signed at the state level for the benefit of both state and non-state public entities, other eligible public entities may also be authorized to sign PAs to take advantage of this agreement’s pricing and services.

“SHI public sector customers have come to expect the most innovative software solutions will be available to them, and the company’s inclusion in the NASPO ValuePoint contract ensures that will be the case for years to come,” said Denise Collison (Verdicchio), Sr. Vice President of Public Sector Sales at SHI International. “Our strong relationships with best-in-class partners have allowed SHI to provide government agencies with critical software solutions and world-class service.”

SHI helps government organizations, educational institutions, and other public entities take a smarter approach to technology deployment, provision applications faster, and run efficient and effective IT operations across data centers, end-user devices, and in the cloud. Contracts play an important role in public sector procurement and SHI offers hundreds of cooperative and statewide contract options across the country.

To learn more, visit SHI’s public sector webpage.

ABOUT SHI

SHI International Corp. is a transformational technology solutions provider serving the needs of more than 15,000 corporate, enterprise, public sector and academic customer organizations around the world. It helps companies achieve business goals through the use of technologies ranging from software licensing and end user computing devices to innovative cloud and edge solutions. With $12 billion in annual revenues and over 5,000 employees worldwide, SHI is the largest Minority and Woman Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) in the U.S. For more information, visit https://www.SHI.com.

About NASPO and NASPO ValuePoint

The National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) is a non-profit association dedicated to advancing public procurement through leadership, excellence, and integrity. It is made up of the directors of the central purchasing offices in each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the territories of the United States. NASPO is an organization that helps its members as public procurement leaders by promoting best practices, education, professional development, research, and innovative procurement strategies. Learn more at www.naspo.org.

NASPO ValuePoint is the cooperative purchasing division of the National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO), facilitating cooperative public procurement solicitations using a Lead State model. NASPO ValuePoint delivers high value, reliable, and competitively sourced cooperative contracts –offering public entities outstanding prices, favorable terms and conditions, and value-added services. Learn more at www.naspovaluepoint.org.

NASPO®, NASPO ValuePoint®, and Lead State Model™ are trademarks of the National Association of State Procurement Officials.