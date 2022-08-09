Plum Expands Exclusive Collaboration with T-Mobile

COSTA MESA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Plum has expanded its relationship with T-Mobile with an agreement enabling the wholesale provider to increase its service offerings for consumer and enterprise customers. Plum exclusively uses the T-Mobile network and this continues the decade-long relationship between UVNV, Inc., the parent company of Plum, and T-Mobile.

The updated agreement enables Plum, one of the fastest growing mobile virtual network aggregator (MVNA) and wireless program operators, to offer its customers a host of turnkey programs on the nation’s largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network. Programs include Affordable Connectivity Programs (ACP), fixed wireless, data failover, SD-WAN network needs and white-label wireless programs.

“For the past several years, Plum has leveraged industry expertise, the resources that built two of the most disruptive consumer facing wireless brands and our strategic relationship with T-Mobile to help many businesses achieve success in the wireless space,” commented Scott Venuti, SVP Wholesale, Plum. “The continuation and further development of this collaboration provides a clear path to enabling growth and servicing even more customers nationwide.”

“UVNV’s offerings for consumer and enterprise customers mark yet another step forward in our strategic relationship. The combination of T-Mobile's network with Plum’s technical capabilities and proven go-to-market expertise will enable customers to capitalize on a broad scope of wireless opportunities,” said Dan Thygesen, Senior Vice President of T-Mobile Wholesale.

5G: Capable device required; coverage not available in some areas. Some uses may require certain plan or feature; see T-Mobile.com. Fastest: Based on median, overall combined 5G speeds according to analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data 5G download speeds for Q2 2022. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission. Most Reliable: According to an audit report conducted by independent third-party umlaut containing crowdsourced data for user experience including task completion collected from November 2021 to May 2022. Full details at: www.umlaut.com/en/benchmarking/USA.

About Plum:

Plum, a wireless solutions provider, connects leading brands and organizations to the nation's largest 5G network. Through Plum’s partnerships, the company is positioned to deliver a range of programs for MVNOs, mobile solutions providers, technology providers expanding into wireless, and non-traditional brands on the T-Mobile 5G Network. Plum’s founders call upon decades of experience and leverage their success with multiple disruptive consumer brands to help Plum partners succeed in the wireless industry. To learn more about Plum visit www.plum.mobi