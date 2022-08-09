SentinelOne Partners with Armis for Unparalleled Asset Intelligence

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SentinelOne (NYSE: S), an autonomous cybersecurity platform company, today announced a new integration with Armis, the leading unified asset intelligence platform. The collaboration helps protect organizations from modern threats and provides unified and unparalleled visibility across endpoints, cloud, mobile, IoT, OT devices, and more.

Visibility is essential for security and operations teams, but as networks become more complex, maintaining visibility and reducing the attack surface becomes increasingly challenging. IoT and OT environments present unique complexities, limiting asset visibility and control, particularly in healthcare, manufacturing, and critical infrastructure verticals. These diverse environments introduce new ransomware and malware risks in the context of today’s evolving threat landscape.

“Unmanaged devices present an extremely attractive attack surface for threat actors. Armis provides unparalleled asset intelligence and visibility into both managed and unmanaged devices, allowing customers to rapidly reduce attack surfaces in order to protect their organizations from malicious intruders,” said Ed Barry, VP Strategic Alliances, Armis. “SentinelOne’s autonomous approach to prevention and remediation coupled with Armis’s comprehensive visibility takes attack assessment and mitigation to new levels.”

SentinelOne and Armis jointly deliver three best-of-breed solutions:

SentinelOne Singularity XDR app for Armis - provides additional context and enrichment to accelerate the triage and investigation of threats to managed and unmanaged endpoints, IoT, and OT devices.

- provides additional context and enrichment to accelerate the triage and investigation of threats to managed and unmanaged endpoints, IoT, and OT devices. Armis integration for SentinelOne Singularity XDR - offers unified visibility of devices with broad coverage for user endpoints, IoT, and OT devices. It also integrates device health, asset metadata, and application inventory into risk models to improve vulnerability prioritization and remediation.

- offers unified visibility of devices with broad coverage for user endpoints, IoT, and OT devices. It also integrates device health, asset metadata, and application inventory into risk models to improve vulnerability prioritization and remediation. SentinelOne Singularity Ranger app for Armis - delivers network visibility and control with real-time device metadata from Armis. Organizations are enabled to automatically isolate suspicious devices or block user endpoints from communication with IoT and OT devices.

“With every piece of new technology, the challenge of IT orchestration grows, particularly from a security perspective,” said Yonni Shelmerdine, Vice President of Product Management, SentinelOne. “It’s hard enough to keep track of all the devices on the network, let alone what these devices are doing. SentinelOne and Armis are coming together to solve this problem, providing unified solutions that address comprehensive asset visibility and risk reduction.”

SentinelOne and Armis will present at the Black Hat Conference in Las Vegas:

- August 10, 2022: Booth 1120 at 2PM PT and Convention Center Lobby Lounge at 3PM PT

- August 11, 2022: Convention Center Lobby Lounge at 2PM PT

For additional information on SentinelOne and Armis, visit www.s1.ai/marketplace and www.armis.com/sentinelone/

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solution encompasses AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.