TuneIn Partners with talkSPORT to Bring Comprehensive Live Audio Commentary of the English Premier League Match Coverage to TuneIn Premium

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TuneIn, the world’s leading live streaming audio service, is kicking off the start of the 2022/23 English Premier League football season with the launch of comprehensive streaming audio coverage for all 380 2022/23 Premier League matches in partnership with talkSPORT. Available for TuneIn Premium subscribers in the United States, Canada and Mexico, TuneIn’s Premier League coverage includes every match for every team, all season long, as well on-demand match replays, match previews and 24/7 post-match analysis. TuneIn will also feature dedicated channel pages for all 20 Premier League teams, enabling superfans to follow every moment of their favorite team all season long.

“The Premier League is one of the most viewed, most listened to, and most loved sports leagues in the world,” said Richard Stern, CEO of TuneIn. “As the premier go-to destination for sports fans around the world, TuneIn is thrilled to be able to bring talkSPORT's incredible sports coverage of every Premier League match to our Premium Users across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.”

"Premier League fans want to catch every minute of match coverage and our partnership with TuneIn gives them access to live audio commentary of every Premier League match wherever they are, no matter what they are doing," said Will Morley, Head of Audio Partnerships at talkSPORT.

About TuneIn:

TuneIn, the world’s leading live streaming service, brings together live sports, news, music, podcasts and radio from around the globe. With more than 75 million monthly active users, TuneIn is one of the most widely used streaming audio platforms in the world. TuneIn broadcasts over 100,000 owned & operated and partner radio stations. With premier distribution across 200 platforms and connected devices, TuneIn empowers listeners to ‘hear’ what they love wherever ‘here’ might be. TuneIn Premium subscribers also get exclusive access to commercial-free news from top networks like CNN, Fox News Radio, MSNBC, CNBC and Bloomberg, as well as live MLB, NFL, NHL and college sports programming and commercial-free music channels. For more information, please visit us at www.TuneIn.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

About talkSPORT

Launched in 2000, talkSPORT is the world’s biggest sports radio station.

The talkSPORT network, incorporating talkSPORT and sister station talkSPORT 2, has more exclusive English football than any other UK broadcaster.

The two stations cover more than 500 games from the Premier League, EFL, EFL Cup, FA Cup and the Checkatrade Trophy.

The talkSPORT network also has exclusive rights agreements for the Champions League, Europa League, international football, LaLiga, Copa Del Rey, the World Boxing Super Series, Premiership Rugby, the Super League and English Test cricket.

Outside of the UK and Ireland, talkSPORT is the global audio partner of the Premier League and broadcasts live commentary of every match in multiple languages, including English and Spanish.

talkSPORT is available on 1089/1053AM, on digital radio, on mobile, through the talkSPORT App, via your TV, and online at talkSPORT.com.

talkSPORT 2 is available on digital radio, on mobile, through the talkSPORT App and online at talkSPORT.com