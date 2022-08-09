Assembly Software Launches Integration with LawPay

CORAL GABLES, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Assembly Software, a leading case management platform with more than 35 years of industry expertise, announces a new online payments integration with market leader, LawPay.

Neos users will now be able to access the LawPay application and will benefit from a fully integrated payments solution that customizes, automates, and streamlines a firm’s workflow. Neos is capable of managing all notes, documents, calendar dates, and checklist items that can be seamlessly transferred from intake to case for full pipeline management.

“The addition of the LawPay integration to Neos is a very proud moment for me and for Assembly as a whole. This technology will enhance our current users’ experience and well-position Neos to be a prime player in new markets–it’s a great feeling to be on the cusp of something so momentous,” says Daniel Farrar, Chief Executive Officer of Assembly.

The LawPay integration with Neos includes:

Superior data protection with advanced encryption systems and level 1 PCI compliance

Customized reporting and document conversion

Safe and secure expedited payments

The ability to execute multiple processes within a single platform

“We are excited to launch this partnership with Neos, and to be an addition alongside many other best-in-class performance-boosting features,” said Dru Armstrong, CEO of LawPay. “Neos provides a great advantage to customers thanks to a robust combination of automation and innovation in one place that vastly boosts legal firms’ efficiency.”

Neos’ LawPay integration will support high-volume law firms looking for ways to be more competitive with the ability to convert more lead inquiries into cases. Additionally, customers who sign up with LawPay before October 1 will have the $20/month fee waived! Talk to your Assembly account manager for more details.

About Assembly Software

Assembly Software blends decades of history and industry experience with next-generation, customer-focused innovation. It brings together two of the legal profession’s pioneering case management brands, Needles and Trialworks, both of which have contributed to Neos, Assembly's reimagined cloud-based solution. Neos has evolved and will continue to disrupt and transform the legal sector to meet the changing needs of modern law firms. For more information, visit assemblysoftware.com or linkedin.com/company/assembly-legal.

About LawPay

LawPay was developed specifically to help law firms streamline billings and collections, providing a simple, secure solution for legal clients to pay their bills. LawPay is the industry leader in legal payments, providing a cost-effective solution for more than 50,000 law firms around the country. It's available through all 50 state bars, 60+ local and specialty bars and the ABA as a vetted and approved payment solution for the legal industry. LawPay is also the ALA’s Exclusive VIP Partner for Payment Processing. Learn more at lawpay.com.