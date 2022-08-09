Baker Tilly and Workiva help organizations streamline their financial and non-financial reporting

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading advisory CPA firm Baker Tilly US, LLP (Baker Tilly) announces a strategic alliance with Workiva, the world’s leading cloud platform for regulatory, financial, environmental, social, and governance (ESG) reporting.

“Our clients are increasingly looking to advanced technologies to support the transformation and optimization of their financial operations, and risk and compliance functions,” said Heather Acker, Baker Tilly risk advisory managing partner. “The combination of Workiva's technology and our service expertise brings increasing value to our clients.”

Pairing Baker Tilly’s industry-specialized governance, risk and compliance (GRC) experience together with Workiva’s innovative technology helps organizations better manage risk and internal controls, enable new process efficiencies, and provide greater insights and transparency in financial and non-financial reporting.

Workiva’s platform also streamlines the entire ESG process from automating data collection, utilizing frameworks, and integrating financial and non-financial data, including from disparate ESG sources. Baker Tilly plans to utilize Workiva’s functionality to bolster its ESG suite of services aimed at helping organizations design, assess, develop, implement and/or monitor their own ESG program in a manner right for them.

“As a global leader in the business reporting market, Workiva’s connected cloud platform offers innovative solutions to simplify the biggest challenges with GRC and ESG and delivers a greater return on investment,” said Corey Wells, head of partnerships and alliances at Workiva. “Working together, Baker Tilly and Workiva will help organizations gain insights and make data-driven decisions, paving the way for organizations to stay agile in a fast-changing world and ultimately drive better business outcomes.”

For more information on the alliance with Workiva and Baker Tilly’s risk advisory capabilities, visit bakertilly.com/risk.

About Baker Tilly US, LLP (bakertilly.com)

