Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Unveils Hall of Fantasy League Season 2

CANTON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (“HOFV” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football, is excited to share details on Season 2 of the Hall of Fantasy League (“HOFL”), the premiere national fantasy football league available to the country’s millions of fantasy football fans!

Season 2, featuring the NFL's all-time leading rusher Emmitt Smith as commissioner, introduces a new format combining the two most esteemed elements of fantasy sports-– season long competition and week-to-week DFS-style contests. HOFL Season 2 is open to anyone 21 years or older in the U.S., is free to play, and features a cash prize pool totaling $75,000. The Season 2 live draft will take place at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. Matt Camp, host of WWE ‘s The Bump, will be the host the HOFL livestream event onsite at Hall of Fame Village. The Draft will also be broadcast live on Sirius XM Fantasy Sports (Ch. 87) and can be viewed on the Hall of Fantasy League YouTube channel.

This season, HOFL has expanded to 12 national franchises -- all with general managers who are prominent professional fantasy football experts. Joe Dolan, who served as general manager of the defending champion Atlanta Hot Wings last season, returns again this year, as does Melissa Jacobs (Denver Mile Highs), Josh Hayes (New York Bodega Cats), Jeff Ratcliffe (Philadelphia Powderkegs), Scott Engel (Seattle Haze) and Jeff Mans (Vegas Pocket Kings). New managers for this season include Mark Blook aka “Dr. Roto” (Boston Barflies), Stephie Smalls (Chicago Hogmollies), Lindsay Rhodes (Green Bay Winter Haze), Marcas Grant (Los Angeles Sidekicks), Lawrence Jackson Jr. (New Jersey Board Walkers) and Matt Harmon (Ohio GOATs).

To play, participants register and then pledge their allegiance to their favorite franchise (“Huddle”), giving them exclusive access to the insights and advice from the team’s general manager that they can leverage in their own gameplay. Starting Week 1 of the NFL season, participants select players based on eight tiers that they feel are best positioned to be among the highest performers in a tier each week – referred to as “Legendary Lineups”. The points from the Legendary Lineups are combined, creating a weekly score, and participants choose new Legendary Lineups each ensuing week. Participants can “double down” on points when a player in their Legendary Lineups are also part of their Huddle.

“These unique contest formats offer an experience that lets everyone – no matter their skill level – partake in a truly innovative, exclusive and exciting community,” said Rob Borm, EVP of Gaming for HOFV. “The HOFL experience for fans will be unlike any other fantasy league in existence.”

Registration for the HOFL season long contest will be open until Sept. 8, 2022, but participants can still play in the weekly format throughout the HOFL season. More information on league rules and terms and conditions can be found at www.theHOFL.com.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW) is a resort and entertainment company leveraging the power and popularity of professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Headquartered in Canton, Ohio, the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is the owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls, a multi-use sports, entertainment and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.HOFREco.com.

About Hall of Fantasy League

Hall of Fantasy League (HOFL) is the only national fantasy football league with zero barriers to entry that has disrupted the way fantasy sports are played. The HOFL combines both the season-long and week-to-week components of fantasy, allowing participants to be part of a team community while also empowering them to make their own decisions. The league features 12 national franchises – all of which are managed by professional fantasy football experts – and participants pledge their allegiance to one of them when they register, giving them exclusive access to the insights and advice of that team’s manager that they can leverage in their own gameplay. The objective for participants is twofold: 1) select the franchise they feel is best equipped to be crowned champion at season’s end based on the skills and experience of the manager or personal rooting interests; and 2) pick players based on eight tiers who they believe will be each week’s highest performers to try to accumulate the most points after 16 weeks. For more information, please visit www.theHOFL.com.