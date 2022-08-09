WaterIQ Technologies™ and Audubon International Announce New Water Sustainability Partnership

WILSON, Wyo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WaterIQ Technologies, the leader in next-generation ultrasonic solutions to combat harmful algae and biofilm without the use of chemicals, is proud to announce its partnership with Audubon International. Through this partnership, the parties will mutually promote algae-free water sustainability practices for communities, municipalities, and golf courses.

Audubon International is a leading environmental sustainability organization committed to educating, empowering, and energizing its members to better manage land, water, wildlife, and other natural resources. Its award-winning educational and certification programs help golf courses and communities protect and preserve the environment.

WaterIQ Technologies’ solutions control algae and biofilm and help restore water ecosystems to their natural states through industry-leading ultrasonic technology. The non-chemical solutions are safe and welcoming to wildlife, while being efficient and cost-effective.

The company’s ultrasonic solutions are installed in Audubon International Certified Golf Courses such as Teton Pines Country Club in Wilson, Wyoming, Rockland Country Club in Sparkill, New York and other golf courses and resorts worldwide.

“Being environmentally conscious means more than just offering solutions, it means forming new partnerships to further our commitment to returning water to its natural state by eradicating the mounting algae and biofilm threat,” stated Lawrence Field, CEO of WaterIQ Technologies. “Audubon International is a steward of the environment and we look forward to providing tools that promote sustainable practices within local communities and water sustainability educational opportunities.”

WaterIQ Technologies combines world-class go-to-market engagement, technical expertise, innovative technology, and business processes to sustainably address the world’s growing algae crisis. The company works closely with its dealer partners to remediate dangerous algae growth in a variety of markets, including drinking water utilities, wastewater treatment plants, general agriculture, golf courses, and homeowners associations.

“We are thrilled that WaterIQ Technologies has decided to make an environmental commitment through Audubon International. WaterIQ’s solutions are a model for water sustainability, and they are a natural partner for Audubon International and our member facilities,” said Christine Kane, Chief Executive Officer of Audubon International. “In addition, we hope to further develop research opportunities with WaterIQ Technologies to advance sustainable science practices using real-world examples.”

Manufactured in the United States, WaterIQ Technologies’ technically-advanced solutions provide wide ultrasonic frequency ranges (2,000+) and advanced Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) technology for real-time data capture of critical system and water quality data. Additionally, its use of advanced materials, such as Sharklet™ technology, enables continuous algae and biofilm remediation, over longer duty cycles.

Audubon International’s certifications – Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary Program (ACSP), Green Lodging, Green Hospitality, Signature Sanctuary, and Sustainable Communities are – are designed to increase environmental awareness, encourage sustainable environmental efforts, and educate both its members and their communities. The certification programs have received national awards and the organization has enrolled more than 4,000 properties in the golf, recreation and hospitality industries, including small businesses, large corporations, academic institutions, fellow not-for-profits, community associations and local governments.

About WaterIQ Technologies

WaterIQ Technologies is a technology company that designs solutions to defend water in drinking water treatment utilities, wastewater drinking plants, golf courses, lakes and ponds, and wineries from algae and biofilm contamination.

WaterIQ Technologies uses next-generation ultrasonic technology, designed to be highly effective and reliable, to eliminate algae and prevent its return and on-board monitoring technology to capture critical water quality data from sensors and transfer it in real-time for remote monitoring and analytics. As a result, our customers can remotely monitor water health to sustainably treat algae. WaterIQ Technologies' solutions and highly competent staff play a crucial part in an overall prescriptive solution to restore water to its natural state.

©2022 All rights reserved.