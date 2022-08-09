Grants up to $2K Available to Eligible Businesses With Employees on Paid Family Leave

SAN FERNANDO VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--California’s Paid Family Leave (PFL) program, which the Employment Development Department (EDD) administers, provides eligible employees with up to 8 weeks of wage replacement benefits when an employee is off work for certain qualifying reasons.
Businesses with employees using PFL may have increased costs such as cross-training existing staff and hiring and training new and/or temporary employees to cover for employees on leave. This may be particularly true for small employers. The California Employment Training Panel and California Labor and Workforce Development Agency funded a grant program for small employers to assist with these issues.
Small businesses in California with 1 to 100 employees who have at least one employee utilizing PFL on or after June 1, 2022, may be eligible. Also, to qualify for the grant, businesses must:
- Be registered to do business in the State of California
- Be in an active status with the California Secretary of State’s Office
- Have an active California Employer Account Number under which employees are listed for payroll
Small businesses using a Professional Employer Organization (PEO) for payroll services are not eligible for the grant.
Employers interested in applying for the grant can apply through the grant website: Californiapfl.com.