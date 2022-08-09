Red Bison Brings Best-in-Class, Integrated Connectivity Platform to Innovative New Radio Hotel in New York

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Red Bison, a building technology company with a highly customizable, vendor-neutral connectivity platform, signed a multi-year agreement to serve as the single-source provider of an extremely high-bandwidth, integrated connectivity platform to New York's soon-to-open Radio Hotel, a first-of-its-kind property that includes hotel, dining, event, retail, office, community, and outdoor space in the Washington Heights section north of the city.

Under the terms of the agreement, Red Bison will provide an advanced, connected experience for guests, staff, and visitors throughout all areas of the property, delivering Internet WiFi, TV, and voice, as well as connectivity for elevator controls, property access and locks, and fire and security systems. In addition, the Red Bison platform will incorporate the Passpoint® protocol, which automatically connects devices to the WiFi network when users who have previously connected are within range of the network again without the need to re-enter credentials. This technology reduces users' reliance on mobile data, enabling them to seamlessly transition between WiFi networks as they travel.

"An innovative development like Radio Hotel required an innovative platform that will help deliver its vision for an inclusive guest experience through services enabled by the fastest, most reliable, and consistent connectivity throughout the property," said Lynn Martin, CEO of Red Bison. "At Red Bison, we know technology is only as good as the activities and opportunities it enables. Our unique solution is designed to match the elevated experience that will undoubtedly become a hallmark of Radio Hotel."

Bryan Woo, Executive Vice President at Youngwoo & Associates, the property developer, added, "Radio Hotel is built around the concept of community, and we know that enabling community connections requires the most advanced connectivity platform. In Red Bison, we found a partner committed to leveraging its business to do good for its community of users as we are, and we're looking forward to delivering services and applications as innovative as our property."

About Red Bison

Red Bison, a PropTech Company with a highly flexible, vendor-neutral digital platform, simplifies technology solutions for building owners by integrating innovative software and applications that enhance tenant satisfaction and increase asset values. The Red Bison platform seamlessly integrates and connects smart building, HVAC, IoT, and other facilities/management technologies to streamline and automate building processes while meeting requirements for increased performance, mobility, and security.

About Radio Hotel

Radio Hotel is a boutique lifestyle 221-room hotel that offers a unique guest experience in the heart of Upper Manhattan’s Washington Heights neighborhood. The first-ever full-service hotel in the area, Radio Hotel offers diverse room types, a Santo Domingo inspired restaurant and lounge, 10,000 sq ft of dedicated event space, 175,000 sq ft of office and retail space, an activated courtyard, and a 170-spot underground parking garage. Operated by world class hospitality team Sightline Hospitality, the artfully designed hotel offers modern travel comforts with convenient access to New York City’s top landmarks and signature attractions.