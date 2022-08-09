Potomac’s Model Strategies Joins FMAX and Amplify Platforms

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Potomac Fund Management, Inc. (“Potomac”), an investment strategist, is pleased to announce that its model strategies are now available on the FMAX and Amplify platforms. This news comes on the heels of the recent announcement that Potomac has recently launched on the Orion Portfolio Solutions platform.

During periods where the market has far more downturns than new highs, TAMPs are seeing a driving interest from advisors that want different strategists.

Potomac has spoken of the importance of diversification of strategists for years, specifically combining different manager strategies. The recent market has caused advisors to lean away from a single strategist and embrace multiple managers and strategies that will both build and preserve wealth.

“With decades of money management experience, we have tenured expertise in the ability to understand the movements of price in the marketplace, ignoring the news, and having a disciplined process to do so; if you don’t have a process and you’re flying by the seat of your pants, good luck,” said Manish Khatta, Chief Executive Officer.

Especially during volatile market periods, Potomac has gained wider attention with its strategies designed to “win by losing less” as financial advisors seek to build portfolios that help protect against market risk. Potomac has put this ideology on blast—creating blogs, podcasts, and other content for advisors to utilize.

“What took me by surprise was the content Potomac generates. As a next-generation technology, providing our users with content is something that we look forward to with the Potomac team,” said Steve Wruble, CFA, Director of Portfolio Solutions at Amplify.

Potomac’s suite of offerings allows advisors to match the right strategy or combination of strategies for each investor’s needs.

About Potomac Fund Management

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Potomac Fund Management (“Potomac”) is an investment strategist firm for financial advisors.

With strategies available on numerous platforms, including Envestnet , Orion Portfolio Solutions, and the Union UMA platform, Potomac supports advisors with the resources best suited for their individual businesses. Known for its technical analysis investment research, Potomac’s research team provides free daily reports and the Financial Advisor toolkit subscription, “Research by Potomac.” As a firm that leads with transparency and content, Potomac boasts several regular video series, including Industry Gossip, Who Charted, and many more.