Cheekbone Beauty Partners with ProjectLine and SAP® Business One to Support Future Growth

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cheekbone Beauty, a Canadian cosmetics company, has selected ProjectLine Solutions Inc. to implement their SAP Business One ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) system. ProjectLine’s team of expert ERP consultants will bring decades of experience to the project and help Cheekbone Beauty take advantage of SAP Business One’s flexible platform to support their growing business.

Cheekbone Beauty is an Indigenous-owned and founded, digitally native cosmetics company established in 2016 by Jenn Harper. The brand has become known for creating high quality, cruelty-free beauty products with low environmental impact and maximum wearability.

The company needed an ERP system to plan and manage inventory more effectively across their B2C eCommerce store and new wholesale channels, like Sephora. “Inventory, and its management is perhaps the most important concern for a small business, especially one that has grown rapidly. Too much inventory and it eats up much needed cash and human resources. Too little, and the lost sales and cash can affect growth and reputation. We chose SAP Business One because we believe it will allow us to forecast, track and optimize our inventory needs with a level of accuracy we have not been able to attain. Plus with the ability to integrate with our Shopify site, we can feel safe in knowing that the availability shown on the site is accurate thus reducing the chance of lost sales or opportunities,” says Cory Boisselle, Financial Controller & Operations Manager at Cheekbone Beauty. Creating a fully integrated eCommerce ERP solution will enable Cheekbone Beauty to streamline their order fulfillment process and achieve real-time visibility.

Working with an ERP partner that understands their business and can develop a solution that addresses their needs was important to Cheekbone Beauty. “ProjectLine Solutions worked with us in helping make this decision to move forward with a new ERP. Their review process was thorough and complete allowing them to fully understand our needs and priorities. The demonstration that was prepared used some of our real data and transactions and allowed us to see the system working with our information. That was invaluable and clearly highlighted ProjectLine’s understanding of our business needs,” says Boisselle.

“We’re excited to welcome Cheekbone Beauty as ProjectLine’s newest SAP Business One customer,” says Darrell McClarty, President at ProjectLine. “They have an inspiring mission to help Indigenous youth see and feel their value in the world while developing sustainable cosmetics. Our team is committed to helping them achieve that goal by providing the technology they need to continue their growth.”

About ProjectLine Solutions

ProjectLine sells, implements and supports best-in-class ERP software for small and mid-size businesses. We believe putting people first is the best way to make technology work for them. It’s a conviction that sets us apart. The shift to a new ERP system can be daunting and disruptive. But it doesn’t have to be. As an SAP gold partner since 2004, we know the system inside out. We ease the inevitable uncertainty that comes with an ERP project, helping our customers transition with the highest level of empathy, consideration and fit. Experience the human side of ERP.

About SAP Business One

SAP Business One is an ERP system designed specifically for small and mid-size businesses. It offers an easy-to-use, yet powerful, integrated system to support growth, providing transparency and instant visibility into operations. The solution helps companies manage their entire business across financials, sales, customer service and operations, while eliminating redundancy and improving efficiency. Customers have flexibility to extend the solution for industry-specific needs, with more than 500 pre-integrated solutions from local SAP partners.

Trademarks

SAP Business One is the registered trademark of SAP AG in Germany and several other countries.

All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.