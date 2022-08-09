Ladera Capital Partners Signs United Nations’ Principles for Responsible Investment

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ladera Capital Partners (Ladera), a private real estate manager investing in multifamily assets, announced today that it has become a signatory to the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI).

“We are pleased to become signatories of the UN-supported PRI as Ladera responsibly invests with a strategy and practice to incorporate ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) factors in investment decisions and active ownership”, said Ladera COO Amie Henry.

The PRI is recognized as the leading global network for investors committed to integrating environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations into their investment decisions. PRI signatories represent more than 2,250 institutions globally and collectively report more than $80 trillion in assets under management.

David Atkin, CEO at the Principles for Responsible Investment, comments: “We are pleased to welcome Ladera Capital Partners as a new signatory to the PRI. ESG issues are deeply relevant across the spectrum of investment activity, including real estate investment. We welcome Ladera Capital Partners’ commitment to integrating responsible investment principles into their activity and look forward to working with the organization to affect positive change on ESG issues in the future.”

Managing Director Peter Giles, who oversees the ESG platform at Ladera noted that, as a member of PRI, Ladera has committed to measuring, benchmarking, knowledge sharing, and implementing best practices to shape industry standards and reduce energy consumption and water use.

About Ladera Capital Partners

Ladera Capital Partners is a private real estate manager investing in multifamily assets in select, high-growth Sun Belt markets. Based in Austin, Texas, Ladera invests in well-located multifamily assets that meet rigorous selection criteria and adds value through improved operations, asset repositioning, and targeted capital improvements. To learn more, please visit www.laderacap.com.