Springboard and National University Launch Five-Course Partnership to Offer Technical Skills for High-Growth Tech Careers

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Springboard, a rapidly-growing workforce development company that prepares students for in-demand careers through comprehensive, mentor-led programs, has partnered with National University, San Diego’s largest private nonprofit university, to deliver five of its career tracks to students and prospective learners. The partnership will launch with three courses, including Cybersecurity, Software Engineering, and UI/UX Design, with an additional two career tracks forthcoming.

“As the economy continues to shift, it’s important that we remain persistent in expanding access to education that meets students where they are,” said Sanam Raza, General Manager of University Partnerships at Springboard. “National University has been delivering on that promise for over 50 years, and we’re excited to merge our expertise to offer valuable pathways to new careers for students.”

This marks Springboard’s third university partnership to launch this year alone, expanding its profile as a leading partner to universities in search of an asynchronous e-learning partner with proven success. Springboard has seen rapid growth in its university partnership portfolio to date, having increased partnerships by 60% since 2021, and doubling its total partnerships since this time last year.

“We value the demonstrated outcomes Springboard delivers to students with their online, project-based, mentor-led education,” said Susan Zukowski, Vice President, Workforce Education Solutions Training and Development of National University. “The introduction of these courses to our existing and prospective student population will broaden the opportunities they have access to, and with a high degree of confidence that these courses will lead to high-demand, future-proof careers.”

Springboard’s curriculum is developed by industry experts, and students have access to hands-on support from industry professionals and guidance from career coaches on building a network and landing a job. National University students who enroll in the courses will gain real-world experience and develop unique portfolios of work.

Cybersecurity students will participate in a 360-hour bootcamp that covers industry fundamentals, systems and network security, vulnerability assessment, and security operations, followed by a capstone project designed to showcase specialized skills to potential employers.

students will participate in a 360-hour bootcamp that covers industry fundamentals, systems and network security, vulnerability assessment, and security operations, followed by a capstone project designed to showcase specialized skills to potential employers. Software Engineering covers key aspects of front-end web development, back-end web development, databases, and data structures and algorithms throughout the software engineering curriculum and includes two capstone projects.

covers key aspects of front-end web development, back-end web development, databases, and data structures and algorithms throughout the software engineering curriculum and includes two capstone projects. UI/UX Design students will gain hands-on experience in design thinking, user research, heuristics and interaction design, sketching and wireframing, prototyping, and more to build a diverse skill set and portfolio in both UI and UX design.

Springboard students in similar programs have received job offers from companies such as Amazon, Facebook, Dell, IBM, Salesforce and more than 50 percent of the Fortune 100. The programs will be open to the public, and prospective students will not need previous industry or academic experience to enroll. Students who complete the program will receive a certificate of completion from National University.

Enrollment for the Cybersecurity, Software Engineering, and UI/UX Design career tracks opens today, and classes will begin on September 12, 2022. Prospective learners can learn more or enroll at careerbootcamps.nu.edu.

About Springboard

Founded by Parul Gupta and Gautam Tambay in 2013, Springboard is on a mission to transform one million lives through education by 2030. Springboard believes that each student is unique and needs a learning experience designed to fit their life’s pace, supported by advisors and mentors. More than 20,000 students across 100+ countries have used Springboard to advance their careers through the platform’s comprehensive, mentor-led online learning programs. Graduates have landed jobs with employers like Microsoft, Google, Facebook, Reddit, Facebook, and Boeing. Springboard has also trained corporate teams at Visa, Gusto, and The North Face. Springboard was recently named one of the 2022 GSV EdTech 150 — a list of the world’s most transformative growth companies in digital learning. Springboard is a 2020 Inc. 5000 company based in San Francisco, recently named a Top Workplace for Women by Elpha, and is backed by leading venture capital firms including Telstra Ventures, Vulcan Capital, SJF Ventures, Reach Capital, Pearson Ventures, International Finance Corp., Costanoa Ventures, Learn Capital, and Blue Fog Capital.

About National University

National University, a veteran-founded nonprofit, has been dedicated to meeting the needs of hard-working adults by providing accessible, affordable, achievable higher education opportunities since 1971. As San Diego's largest private nonprofit university, NU offers over 75 online and on-campus programs and flexible four-week classes designed to help students reach their goals while balancing busy lives. Since its founding, the NU community has grown to over 30,000 students and 190,000 alumni around the globe, many of whom serve in helping industries such as business, education, health care, cybersecurity, and law and criminal justice. Learn more at NU.edu.