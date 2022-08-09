RISE™Robotics Awarded $1.55 Million Contract to Deliver Common Lifting Devices to the United States Air Force

SOMERVILLE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RISE™Robotics, the Zero Emission heavy machinery company, announced today it has been awarded a $1.55 Million contract to supply its RISE™Technology-enabled Common Lifting device (CLD) to the United States Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC).

RISE™Robotics has scaled and integrated its efficiency-enabling technology, RISE™Cylinder, into the CLD, which has transitioned into a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase III contract. The CLD was developed under a SBIR Phase II contract for United States Air Force Special Operations Forces (AFSOF) as a result of an AFWERX Phase I program designed to help US Air Force end-users discover new technologies from companies they had never worked with before. RISE™ is an AFWERX success story, well-positioned to win Phase III to production with repeat buyers, and happy operators.

RISE™Robotics CEO, Arron Acosta commented, “RISE™ is delivering its first US Air Force production order, for a lightweight and compact lifting device. This successful product launch paves the way for the other products we are currently developing for the Air Force.”

The RISE™Cylinder enabled CLD has been field tested by Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC) at Eglin Air Force Base. The CLD meets the Air Force’s requirement for a safe, light and lean, compact lifting device that reliably operates in austere environments and facilitates the removal and installation of the Silent Knight Radar array on MC-130J aircraft.

Chief Product Officer Ken Gray said, “RISE™Robotics is honored to be among the businesses that have taken a product through the full Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) cycle with the United States Air Force. The CLD required us to win sequential Phase I, Phase II and finally Phase III contracts to propose a concept, build and validate prototypes in an operational environment and finally deliver production units, respectively.”

RISE™Robotics zero emission machines incorporate the patented RISE™Cylinder (US Patent 11255416, Patent Pending: WO2019/014259), a fluid-free, electromechanical alternative to hydraulic cylinders for heavy equipment and machinery that addresses the battery-electrification problems inherent in hydraulic systems by delivering hydraulic-like forces at unprecedented efficiency, precision, speed, and weight. RISE™Cylinder uses up to 90% less energy than hydraulic cylinders.

Founded in 2011 by graduates of Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Rhode Island School of Design (RISD), RISE™Robotics is a high-growth technology company backed by The Engine, a Tough Tech venture capital fund built by MIT, Greentown Labs, and Techstars.

About Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

Activated on July 9, 2012, the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) reports to the Air Force Materiel Command and is charged with life cycle management of Air Force weapon systems from their inception to retirement. AFLCMC provides holistic management of weapon systems across their life cycle and simplifies / consolidates staff functions and processes to curtail redundancy and enhance efficiency. AFLCMC's operating structure provides an integrated framework for decision making and process optimization across the weapon system life cycle. Learn more at: https://www.aflcmc.af.mil/

About RISE™Robotics

RISE™Robotics is leading the way to Zero Emission heavy machinery by providing the world’s most efficient and productive alternative to hydraulics. Designed for medium and heavy-duty applications, RISE™Technology provides fuel, emissions, and sound reductions, improves productivity, and extends machine life. Learn more at: https://www.riserobotics.com/.