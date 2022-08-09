E2open and Shippeo Expand Partnership to Deliver Native Real-Time In-Transit Visibility in the Most Comprehensive Global Supply Chain Management Platform

AUSTIN, Texas & PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ETWO), the connected supply chain SaaS platform with the largest multi-enterprise network, and Shippeo, a global leader in real-time multimodal transportation visibility, have expanded their partnership to provide clients with a new level of native real-time transportation visibility (RTTV) and supply chain execution management in a unified global platform.

Building on the success of the companies’ strategic partnership announced in 2020, the newly expanded partnership unlocks additional value for clients by combining an unprecedented level of transportation visibility into e2open’s full range of supply chain planning and execution capabilities, for all modes and all geographies.

Industry-first unified experience for the modern, connected supply chain

Beyond simply alerting shippers to a transportation delay, the platform enables users to “peer” inside the truck or container to understand the specific goods being moved, how transportation performance will impact the customer experience, and most importantly, proactively take the best corrective action. This level of control at global scale enables enterprises to improve efficiency, reduce waste, and operate more sustainably across even the most complex global supply chains.

“We are thrilled to take our partnership with Shippeo to the next level to increase value for our clients, with the broadest and deepest real-time transportation visibility made available natively in e2open’s connected supply chain platform,” said Pawan Joshi, executive vice president, products and strategy for e2open. “Adding Shippeo’s visibility to e2open’s platform is a game-changer for the industry because it allows clients to remove data and decision silos, to drive efficiency and sustainability across the ecosystem of partners as they make, move, and sell products and services. Importantly, this expanded parternship creates shared value for shippers, carriers, and forwarders to foster a healthy, agile, and effective supply chain ecosystem.”

Shared value plus accurate and timely decision-making creates ROI for all parties

Shippeo’s unique carrier-first approach to real-time multimodal transportation visibility – honoring full compliance with global data management regulations, operating on a strict ‘need to know’ basis, and a commitment against developing freight matching solutions – has made it the RTTV of choice for carriers. This strategy has helped Shippeo earn the highest carrier onboarding satisfaction of 98% and has been the key to rapid expansion across geographies and modes. In addition, timely access to high-quality data results in higher-fidelity visibility as well as better predictive results, using innovative artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) algorithms. As a result, Shippeo is the only provider to guarantee ETA accuracy with a formal service-level agreement (SLA).

“Our expanded partnership with e2open offers transformative value to customers who will have not only real-time data and visibility to goods in motion, but also the control to take relevant action on one connected platform,” said Lucien Besse, chief operating officer and co-founder at Shippeo. “Our relentless focus on customer experience, carrier satisfaction, and exceptional data quality has helped us carve out a leadership position in the global real-time shipment visibility market. This approach has led us to expand our partnership with e2open. Further combining our in-transit visibility data with e2open’s ability to plan and execute addresses the ‘now what?’ when exceptions occur, while proactively avoiding disruptions before they occur, all from one connected platform."

About Shippeo

Shippeo is a global leader in real-time multimodal transportation visibility, helping major shippers and logistics service providers operate more collaborative, automated, sustainable, profitable, and customer-centric supply chains. This is made possible with highly accurate, real-time operational visibility and perfect workflow orchestration. Their Multimodal Visibility Network integrates with more than 875 TMS, telematics and ELD systems, enabling Shippeo’s platform to provide instant access to real-time shipment tracking across all transport modes, in a single portal, through an intuitive user experience. A proprietary and industry-leading machine learning algorithm offers unmatched ETA accuracy, allowing supply chain companies to quickly anticipate problems, proactively alert customers, efficiently manage exceptions with collaborative workflows, and accurately measure CO2 and GHG emissions from supply chain transport. Hundreds of customers, including global brands like Coca-Cola HBC, Carrefour, Renault Group, Schneider Electric, Total, Faurecia, Saint-Gobain and Eckes Granini, trust Shippeo to track more than 28 million shipments per year across 75 countries. Learn more at www.shippeo.com.

About e2open

E2open is the connected supply chain software platform that enables the world’s largest companies to transform the way they make, move, and sell goods and services. With the broadest cloud-native global platform purpose-built for modern supply chains, e2open connects more than 400,000 manufacturing, logistics, channel, and distribution partners as one multi-enterprise network tracking over 12 billion transactions annually. Our SaaS platform anticipates disruptions and opportunities to help companies improve efficiency, reduce waste, and operate sustainably. Moving as one.™ Learn More: www.e2open.com.

