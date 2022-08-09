Starbucks, Volvo and ChargePoint announce locations for EV chargers along route from Denver to Seattle

Starbucks and Volvo Cars announced the first Starbucks stores where new electric vehicle (EV) chargers, powered by ChargePoint, will be available to customers and members of the public.

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX), in partnership with Volvo Cars, today announced the first Starbucks stores where new electric vehicle (EV) chargers, powered by ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT), will be available to customers and members of the public – part of the company’s commitment to a sustainable future. Four charging stations have been installed at the first Starbucks location in Provo, Utah, and additional places to charge will be positioned along a 1,350-mile route that winds through national forests and major community hubs from the Colorado Rockies to the Starbucks Support Center (headquarters) in Seattle.

These charging stations are among the first that are online and available along the proposed 1,350-mile route, providing customers a place to recharge both themselves and their battery-powered vehicles. By the end of the year, up to 60 DC fast chargers will be installed at up to 15 Starbucks stores approximately every 100 miles along the route, helping to provide much-needed new infrastructure for current and prospective EV drivers. While customers’ cars are recharging outside, drivers can relax comfortably inside with their favorite Starbucks beverages.

While drivers of any EV equipped with a standard CCS1 or CHAdeMO receptacle will be able to use these stations for a fee, drivers of Volvo Cars will get the added benefit of having access to these stations at no charge or at preferential rates.

“Access to EV charging should be as easy as getting a great cup of coffee – and now, it can be,” said Michael Kobori, Starbucks chief sustainability officer. “We look forward to continuing this partnership with Volvo and ChargePoint, exploring new ways to enhance the Starbucks Experience and inviting customers on our journey to become a resource positive company.”

“Volvo Cars is about giving people the freedom to move in safe, sustainable and personal ways,” said Anders Gustafsson, SVP Americas Region and President and CEO, Volvo Car USA. “One way we can do this is by partnering with Starbucks and ChargePoint to provide an EV charging network that fits seamlessly into their lives and offer the peace of mind you can only get from a cup of their favorite coffee. We look forward to a great future together.”

“With Volvo and Starbucks, we’re creating a premium EV driving experience between the Rocky Mountains and the Pacific Northwest,” said Pasquale Romano, CEO of ChargePoint. “Through our partnership, EV drivers will have the opportunity to quickly fuel their vehicles at Starbucks locations along one of America’s most scenic byways.”

Drivers of Volvo Recharge models with Google embedded can use the ChargePoint app integrated into their vehicle’s in-dash system, while others can use the mobile ChargePoint app, to find, use and pay for access to the ChargePoint charging stations at participating Starbucks locations.

The full list of communities with planned EV charger-enabled Starbucks store locations along the route currently includes:

Seattle, Wash.

Issaquah, Wash.

Yakima, Wash.

Hermiston, Ore.

La Grande, Ore.

Nampa, Idaho

Twin Falls, Idaho

Unitah, Utah

Sandy, Utah

Provo, Utah

Grand Junction, Colo.

Glenwood Springs, Colo.

Silverthorne, Colo.

Idaho Springs, Colo.

Broomfield, Colo.

Just as Volvo Cars plans to be a fully electric car company by 2030, Starbucks is reimagining the store experience for greater connection, ease and planet-positive impact. Starbucks continues to rapidly expand its roster of renewable energy and decarbonization projects in the U.S in support of its global goal to reduce its carbon footprint by 50% by 2030 and multi-decade aspiration to become a resource positive company.

About Starbucks

Since 1971, Starbucks Coffee Company has been committed to ethically sourcing and roasting high-quality arabica coffee. Today, with more than 34,000 stores worldwide, the company is the premier roaster and retailer of specialty coffee in the world. Through our unwavering commitment to excellence and our guiding principles, we bring the unique Starbucks Experience to life for every customer through every cup. To share in the experience, please visit us in our stores or online at stories.starbucks.com or www.starbucks.com.

About Volvo Car USA

Volvo Car USA LLC, (www.volvocars.com/us) is a subsidiary of Volvo Car Group of Gothenburg, Sweden. VCUSA provides marketing, sales, parts, service, technology and training support to Volvo automobile retailers in the United States. For more information please refer to the VCUSA media website at: http://www.media.volvocars.com/us.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint is creating a new fueling network to move people and goods on electricity. Since 2007, ChargePoint has been committed to making it easy for businesses and drivers to go electric with one of the largest EV charging networks and a comprehensive portfolio of charging solutions. The ChargePoint cloud subscription platform and software-defined charging hardware are designed to include options for every charging scenario from home and multifamily to workplace, parking, hospitality, retail and transport fleets of all types. Today, one ChargePoint account provides access to hundreds of thousands of places to charge in North America and Europe. To date, more than 113 million charging sessions have been delivered, with drivers plugging into the ChargePoint network every second or less. For more information, visit the ChargePoint pressroom, the ChargePoint Investor Relations site, or contact the ChargePoint North American European press offices or Investor Relations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws, such as the estimated completion of the installation of EV chargers along the corridor project and the expected benefits of the project to EV drivers. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will" and "expect" and similar statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including in this case the risk that the project is not completed on the timeline expected. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the filings by Starbucks Corporation and ChargePoint Holdings, Inc., with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We make those statements as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

