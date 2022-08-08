QinetiQ US Wins $45M Army Prototyping and Integration Contract

LORTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QinetiQ US, a leading defense company providing mission-critical solutions in robotics and autonomous systems, sensing, protection systems, and next-generation autonomous vehicles announced today that it has won the Fort Belvoir Prototyping Integration Facility (BPIF) task order under the Deployable Adaptive Global Responder Support (DAGRS) IDIQ contract vehicle.

This task order has a ceiling value of $45 million with performance of a 1-year base period and four 1-year option periods.

QinetiQ will continue supporting the U.S. Army’s DEVCOM C5ISR Center Fort Belvoir Prototyping Integration Facility (PIF) by providing technical and programmatic services for system development, fabrication, sensor and system integration, prototyping of multi-function sensor suites, and technology assessment efforts aimed at supporting current and future DEVCOM C5ISR PIF Belvoir customers.

“Supporting the U.S. national security is QinetiQ’s highest priority,” said Shawn Purvis, President and CEO of QinetiQ US. “We are proud to continue our partnership with the C5ISR Center and its mission partners to rapidly deliver innovative capabilities to support our national security.”

“QinetiQ supports the DEVCOM C5ISR PIF Belvoir to assist unique and special programs with urgent and critical requirements to provide sensing technologies, integration, and rapid prototyping services to the Warfighter” said Stephen Iwicki, Executive Vice President and General Manager of QinetiQ’s C5ISR Business Unit.

About QinetiQ US

QinetiQ US is a leading defense and security company in the United States providing mission-led innovation at pace. QinetiQ US is a provider of technologically advanced services and products to the US Department of Defense and national security agencies, positioned to deliver key aspects of the modernization required to address our customers’ pivot to counter near peer adversaries. QinetiQ’s engineering services span the DoD and Intel community providing subject matter expertise in the areas of communications, sensor integration and research and development, survivability and unmanned ground combat systems.

QinetiQ US operates as the U.S. arm of QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.LSE), a global integrated defense and security company focused on innovation for defense, security and civil customers around the world. QinetiQ US employees are based predominantly in Virginia and Massachusetts and operate under a Special Security Agreement (SSA) with the U.S. Defense Counterintelligence & Security Agency (DCSA). QinetiQ US is creating new ways of protecting what matters most; testing technologies, systems, and processes to make sure they work as expected; and enabling customers to deploy new and enhanced-existing capabilities with the assurance they will deliver the outcomes required. Please visit our website at https://www.qinetiq.com/en-us/ and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook @QinetiQUS.