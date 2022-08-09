Anaconda Announces Strategic Cloud Partnership with Oracle to Enable Seamless, Secure Open-Source Innovation in the Cloud

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Anaconda Inc., provider of the world’s most popular data science platform, today announced a collaboration with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to offer secure open-source Python and R tools and packages by embedding and enabling Anaconda’s repository across OCI Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Services. Customers have access to Anaconda services directly from within OCI without a separate enterprise license.

“ We are committed to helping enterprises secure their open-source pipelines through the ability to use Anaconda anywhere, and that includes inside the Oracle Cloud,” said Peter Wang, CEO and co-founder of Anaconda. “ By combining Anaconda’s package dependency manager and curated open-source repository with OCI’s products, data scientists and developers can seamlessly collaborate using the open-source Python tools they know and trust – while helping meet enterprise IT governance requirements.”

Python has become the most popular programming language in the data science ecosystem, and for good reason; it is a widely-accessible language that facilitates a variety of programming-driven tasks. Because the velocity of innovation powered by the open-source community outpaces any single technology vendor, more and more organizations are adopting open-source Python for enterprise use.

“ Oracle’s partnership to provide data scientists with seamless access to Anaconda not only delivers high-performance machine learning, but also helps ensure strong enterprise governance and security,” said Elad Ziklik, vice president, AI Services, Oracle. “ With security built into the core OCI experience, plus the security of Anaconda’s curated repository, data scientists can use their favorite open-source tools to build, train, and deploy models.”

Together, Anaconda and Oracle are looking forward to bringing open-source innovation to the enterprise, helping apply ML and AI to the most important business and research initiatives. For more information on how to use Anaconda in OCI, click here.

