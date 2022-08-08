VMware and Award-Winning Cyber Security Leader guardDog.ai Announce Partnership for Virtual Implementations at 2022 VMware Explore

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guard Dog Solutions, Inc., dba guardDog.ai, and VMware are now partnered. guardDog.ai is launching the VMware implementation of its Fido 3 technology at the 2022 VMware Explore event at the Moscone Center in San Francisco Aug. 29 – Sept. 1, in booth 1914.

As the award-winning leader in real-time cyber security protection for business and consumers, guardDog.ai is using VMware’s Tanzu containerization technology to support hardware-free and entirely remote deployment and management of cyber security protection for any size MSSP or organization.

guardDog’s subscription-based Fido technology uses patent-pending artificial intelligence from the company’s cloud-based Autonomous Incident Response (AiR) database to pre-emptively recognize all devices connected to a network (including most especially the IoT and smart device connections device management solutions can’t see). The solution exposes and shuts down most cybersecurity threats before exploits can happen, protecting users and organizations from threats such as ransomware, man-in-the-middle attacks, denial of service, and emerging novel threats, protecting networks and the devices attached to them.

“Full virtualization has been on our product roadmap from the date of our inception,” remarked Peter Bookman, CEO and founder of guardDog.ai. “I have had the opportunity to partner with VMware through multiple organizations I have founded and led, and am particularly compelled by the power of the containerization architecture exemplified in VMware Tanzu. We are extremely pleased to provide what we believe is one of the most exemplary use cases for Tanzu implementation, and we look forward to using this technology to protect users and networks and to move the needle on the war against cybersecurity for many seasons to come.”

“The implementation of guardDog.ai Fido 3 as a containerized appliance is a game changer, creating opportunities for anyone who wants to keep bad actors out of their systems,” says Industry veteran CIO Steve O'Donnell. “A wide variety of industry colleagues and I have had the opportunity to test Fido pre-launch and can report that it operates as advertised, it is fully automated, simple to implement and provides effective protection that can be deployed anywhere.”

With the VMware implementation of guardDog.ai’s Fido technology, MSSPs and IT departments can now replace the Fido hardware plugins with entirely virtual and remotely manageable implementations. This provides exceptional economy and ability to deploy and manage guardDog’s protection remotely, from a single location, for any size of organization or IT customer base.

guardDog.ai uses AI-driven overlay technology in Fido to find and protect users and networks from attempted cyberattacks in less than two milliseconds, by identifying the threats that device and network management solutions can’t see and proactively halting potential exploits before they begin.

In both wired and Wi-Fi networks, Fido protects network and the device users from the threats across the entire Attack Surface, and most especially within the edge territory outside the perimeter of the network or on attached devices that other solutions cannot see. These include the myriad of IoT (Internet of Things) devices such as specialized health monitoring equipment, printers, doorbells, thermostats, smart refrigerators, smart pens, smart TVs, and game systems that are inherently vulnerable to the networks they join.

Thanks to the VMware partnership and implimentation, the ability to obtain and deploy virtualized Fido technology also eliminates the supply chain issues of availability delays, while allowing for instant and continual updates to the AiR database of known threats and suspicious network behavior.

For MSSPs or organizations already using guardDog.ai, the company will exchange previous hardware devices with new Fido v3 versions via exchange requests to orders@guardDog.ai.

For all implementations, the virtualized alternatives for guardDog’s Fido v3 technology is making it possible to cover all areas of the potential Attack Surface with far greater economy and ease than before.

About guardDog.ai

Guard Dog Solutions Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, guardDog.ai has developed a cloud-based Autonomous Incident Response (AiR) cyber security software service that works together with a companion Fido unit to simplify network security. The solution provides protection and visibility as it exposes invisible threats on networks and the devices attached to them, with patented technology to address and prevent cybersecurity threats before they compromise network environments. Every business, government, healthcare institution, home consumer, or other organization, is grappling to find security solutions that are adapting to this changing world. guardDog.ai is pioneering new innovations designed to meet these challenges.

In 2022, guardDog.ai is expanding its reach still further to address full Attack Surface Management (ASM) and ASM-as-a-Service (ASMaaS) as cyber security’s next horizon. Additional virtual deployments for guardDog.ai are now available through methods such as clusters of open development based on containers, via Kubernetes orchestration, and through other industry partnerships. This makes guardDog.ai hardware agnostic and will provide IT staff, IT organizations and MSSPs with the ability to achieve instantaneous and unlimited deployments. For more information, visit www.guardDog.ai.

For more information visit guardDog.ai and explore its full use and analytics at Live Map.