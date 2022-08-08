Comtech Awarded Strategic Order of Next Generation ELEVATE™ VSAT Platform to Provide Premium Cellular Backhaul Connectivity in Latin America

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--August 8, 2022-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) a leading global provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies, announced today that during its fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, it was awarded a strategic order for its Comtech ELEVATE™ VSAT platform from a Tier One global service operator to provide 4G/LTE cellular backhaul connectivity in Latin America. The Comtech ELEVATE™ solution will enable this Tier One operator to expand its coverage across the region and improve Quality of Service and Quality of Experience for the users of cellular services.

“We are proud to be part of this large project which will deliver mobile cellular connectivity to one of the world’s most populous regions. Comtech has always been at the forefront of satellite backhaul technologies. We announced the release of our revolutionary Comtech ELEVATE™ platform a few months ago, and we are pleased that a major operator has chosen it for this landmark project,” said Michael Porcelain, President and CEO of Comtech.

The Comtech solution consists of two geographically redundant ELEVATE™ Hubs operating across multiple beams of a latest-generation Ka-band High Throughput Satellite (HTS) to connect thousands of remote sites. Comtech ELEVATE™ was selected among many competitive technologies of its high spectrum efficiency, for which its H-DNA waveform is well-known, True Adaptive Coding and Modulation (True ACM) and many other advanced features.

Comtech ELEVATE™ is a smart software-defined VSAT solution that brings together the best of Comtech’s award-winning HEIGHTS™ Dynamic Network Access (“H-DNA”) and Comtech’s revolutionary and industry-leading UHP MF-TDMA waveform flexibility and efficiency, Comtech ELEVATE™ features a new D-RAM (“Dynamic Return Access Modes”) protocol with dynamic seamless switching between H-DNA and MF-TDMA waveforms using the same pool of bandwidth and industry-leading data throughput in both Forward and Return channels. The Comtech ELEVATE™ solution is designed to enable private or shared VSAT networks of any size and topology, has unlimited potential for future development and can be deployed for every application imaginable.

More information about Comtech ELEVATE™ can be found here: https://www.comtech.com/comtech-elevate/

About Comtech

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leading global provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies to commercial and government customers around the world. Headquartered in Melville, New York and with a passion for customer success, Comtech designs, produces and markets advanced and secure wireless solutions. For more information, please visit www.comtech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

PCMTL