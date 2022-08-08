Journal of Psychoactive Drugs Publishes Peer Reviewed Ketamine Research Foundation Study on the Duration of the Presence of Ketamine in Breast Milk

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Ketamine Research Foundation, an organization dedicated to the fulfillment of Ketamine’s promise as an assisted psychotherapy, announced that its research paper Pharmacokinetics of Ketamine in the Breast Milk of Lactating Women: Quantification of Ketamine and Metabolites was published in the highly respected peer-reviewed Journal of Psychoactive Drugs. The research, available here, provides the foundation for studying the use of Ketamine during the postpartum period as an option for women who do not want to expose infants to conventional antidepressants through breast milk. Ketamine is recognized as a first-line treatment for depression.

The research provides the first quantification of Ketamine and its major metabolites in human breast milk. Its findings demonstrate a rapid decline in Ketamine’s presence within several hours post-dosing. The findings provide evidence supporting the rapid and safe resumption of breastfeeding for lactating mothers using Ketamine, thus sparing infant exposure.

“The Ketamine Research Foundation believes this study will help open the door for further explorations of ketamine in the treatment of emotional disorders of the postpartum period,” said Dr. Philip Wolfson, CEO of The Ketamine Research Foundation and a widely recognized leader in the development of Ketamine Assisted Psychotherapy. “The Ketamine Research Foundation is in the process of developing its protocol for postpartum depression and expects to launch it in the fall of 2022.”

About the Journal of Psychoactive Drugs

An authoritative peer-reviewed periodical containing timely information of a multidisciplinary nature for clinicians and other professionals in the drug abuse field; the Journal of Psychoactive Drugs was the first journal established in the United States to focus on psychoactive drug abuse and continues to introduce groundbreaking work in topics such as drug use and criminality, therapeutic communities, dual diagnosis, psychotherapy/counseling, medication-assisted treatment, and culturally relevant substance abuse treatment.

About the Ketamine Research Foundation

Ketamine is the only legally available medicine with psychoactive psychedelic properties. The Ketamine Research Foundation stands at the apex of Ketamine research and ketamine psychotherapy. We are the ground on which psychedelic psychotherapy practices arise and mature, the first in the toolbox, the base for the development of great beneficial practices for human beings. For more information, please visit https://ketamineresearchfoundation.org/