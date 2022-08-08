Exactech Connects Surgeons and Patients on Another Level with High NPS® and New Message Streams

GAINESVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Exactech, a developer and producer of innovative implants, instrumentation, and smart technologies for joint replacement surgery, unveiled new shoulder sports medicine, arthroscopy and arthroplasty exacCoach™ message streams to connect more surgeons and patients throughout the journey of care. These expanded offerings build on the company’s powerful exacCoach patient text messaging platform that has received an overwhelmingly positive response with a Net Promoter® Score (NPS) of 98 points.

One of the first adopters of the new shoulder messaging stream is the Orthopedic Institute in South Dakota. “We have received amazing feedback from our patients about the exacCoach messaging,” said Jason Hurd, MD, shoulder and elbow specialist. “It has been a great, easy-to-use technology that allows us to stay connected with our patients and keep them informed.”

Louise Van Peursem, patient navigator at the Orthopaedic Institute, added, “The exacCoach technology automates text messages to help our patients with their upcoming surgeries. So far, our patients have had really great things to say.”

Powered by Active Intelligence®, the exacCoach technology allows surgeons to virtually coach their patients through automated text messages from surgical preparation through rehabilitation, so they can be with them every step of the way. The system is designed to increase patient satisfaction through detailed and encouraging information that is personalized to each surgeon and practice.

“We're now seeing knee patients who were enrolled in the messaging stream back in the clinic for their four-week postop appointments,” said Yale Fillingham, MD, a hip and knee surgeon at Rothman Orthopaedics in Penn. “One patient commented that it was like I knew exactly what was happening to her right in the moment.” She went on to say, “if it were not for the exacCoach messages and receiving them so well-timed, she would have been on the phone a lot with our staff.”

The exacCoach technology helps keep patients properly informed, while increasing office efficiencies, reducing time spent with patient management and allowing for new patient visits, enrollments and additional surgeries.

“Exactech is committed to building clinically efficacious, low friction technology offerings that create value for hospitals and surgeons,” said Sharat Kusuma, MD, Exactech Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Medical Officer. “Our GPS technology is evidence of this, with its capital-cost free model. We are excited that the exacCoach messaging service is another Exactech offering that shares these characteristics.”

Exactech is well into the release of its exacCoach messaging platform with plans to onboard additional practices, as well as introduce automatic patient enrollment options through the second half of 2022. For more information, visit www.exacCoach.com.

About Exactech

