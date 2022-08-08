ACT Games Reveals Promotion Video for ZOIDS WILD NFT ARENA: the First NFT Game Using ZOIDS WILD Franchise

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ACT Games (CEO: Hyungwon Lee) revealed today that they have released the concept clip for ZOIDS WILD NFT ARENA, an NFT trading card game that incorporates TOMY’s world-famous ZOIDS WILD and ZOIDS WILD ZERO media franchises and blockchain technology. The studio also revealed that the game is scheduled to be released globally, excluding South Korea, Japan, and China.

ZOIDS WILD NFT ARENA promotion video: https://vimeo.com/736755030/910db9041c

ZOIDS WILD is a prominent Japanese media franchise that has introduced various forms of mechanical animals to the global audience, and ACT Games unveiled plans to reimagine the franchise as an NFT game back in November of last year.

The plans have evolved into ZOIDS WILD NFT ARENA, a blockchain game currently in development, as it features NFT cards of some of the most famous Zoids from ZOIDS WILD and ZOIDS WILD ZERO as characters, one that enables players to purchase, upgrade, and trade these cards as actual owners.

The concept video of the game that was recently released featured actualized versions of these Zoids from ZOIDS WILD as NFT cards, further stoking the interest in the game that is scheduled to be released in 2022.

Hyungwon Lee, CEO of ACT Games, stated that “Our goal is to develop a game that faithfully recreates the mechanical animals that the fans of ZOIDS have always loved.” He also emphasized that “Furthermore, we are considering multiple ways to not only accentuate the ‘fun’ part of the game, but also ensure that the value of NFT cards will increase and make it worthwhile for the players to own them."

To view the concept video, as well as check out the details of ZOIDS WILD NFT ARENA, visit the game’s official website and its various social media channels.

About ZOIDS

The ZOIDS series is the first Japanese media franchise created by TOMY that was first unveiled in 1983 as a plastic model figure.

ZOIDS in essence are giant robots aka “mechas” using dinosaurs and animals as motives. The name ZOIDS is a portmanteau of Zoic (animal-like) and Android (a mobile robot with a human form), and the figures are released as “real moving kits,” where the assembled figures are able to move in a realistic manner by being powered by a motor.

ZOIDS WILD was released in 2018 as the first new iteration of ZOIDS since 2006.

About ZOIDS WILD NFT ARENA

ZOIDS WILD NFT ARENA is a blockchain trading card game (TCG) that incorporates units from the ZOIDS WILD franchise as NFT cards. The game allows players to purchase and own their NFT cards, using them to battle against other players, just like real-life trading card games. The game is published by Z Spot and developed by ACT Games.

