Rokid Joins as a Principal Member of the First Metaverse International Standards Alliance - "Metaverse Standards Forum."

Rokid, a well-known AR business, recently became a Principal Member of the first Metaverse International Standards Alliance - "Metaverse Standards Forum." Standards for metaverse interoperability will be addressed with Alliance members in the future.

The Khronos Group, an internationally renowned, non-profit, standard setting organization, partnered with over 150 industry leading companies to create advanced royalty free solutions, initiated and established the Metaverse Standards Forum to foster the growth of interoperability standards in the Metaverse industry, improve technology interoperability and compatibility, and expedite the pace of building the Metaverse ecosystem.

While the metaverse concept is still in its early stages, Gartner expects that by 2026, 25% of people will spend at least one hour a day in the Metaverse for work, shopping, education, social media and/or entertainment. Participation of major organizations in the Metaverse Standard Forum will accelerate the Metaverse implementation, decrease unnecessary work duplication throughout the industry, and encourage the Metaverse's fast growth.

The Metaverse Standard Forum is now comprised of technological powerhouses such as Meta, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Google, Adobe, and many others.